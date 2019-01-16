TshisaLIVE

Skolopad on how a patient told her she was 'allergic to black people'

16 January 2019 - 13:10 By Kyle Zeeman
Skolopad apparently had a racial incident at work this week.
Image: Via Skolopad's Instagram

As the country continues to express outrage over the alleged racial segregation of children at a school in the North West, socialite Skolopad has shared her own experience with "racism".

The star, who also works as a nurse at a public hospital in the Free State, told fans on social media about a remark a white patient apparently made towards her. 

Skolopad went on to explain that even though she was rattled by the experience, she would not let the person's actions distract her from her work.

Several attempts by TshisaLIVE to get further comment from Skolopad about the incident were unsuccessful by the time of publishing this article. 

However, she did tell concerned social media fans she was disappointed in the person's behaviour.

Skolopad said it made things worse because she had gone out of her way to help the patient, who did not have an appointment.

She apparently told her superiors about the incident but was not keen to take any official action. Skolopad said she was scared of being made out to be a liar.

"Her child will say I'm lying," she said, before explaining that the patient's child was laughing when the remark was made.

