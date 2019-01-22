TshisaLIVE

Fans confused as Jerry Springer-inspired Rea Tsotella gets serious

22 January 2019 - 10:06 By Kyle Zeeman
Bishop I Makamu of Endless Hope Bible Church is the host of 'Rea Tsotella'.
Image: Twitter/ Moja Love

After weeks of featuring feuds over stolen jackets and snatched weaves, Moja Love's hit reality show Rea Tsotella got really serious on Monday, to the amazement of its audience.

The show has become known for it's over-the-top drama and unruly audience that often poked fun at the show's guests. Because of this it is has been labelled the Mzansi Jerry Springer.

But fans of the show were left in shock on Monday when the mood changed and the dispute in question was about pastors allegedly abusing their congregation.

The show featured a pastor who had been accused of exploiting his congregants. 

Touched by how serious the show had suddenly become, viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts not only on what was being discussed on the show but also it's change in tone.

They also called for a return of the "old Rea Tsotella" and all the tea that was regularly spilt.

