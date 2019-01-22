Fans confused as Jerry Springer-inspired Rea Tsotella gets serious

After weeks of featuring feuds over stolen jackets and snatched weaves, Moja Love's hit reality show Rea Tsotella got really serious on Monday, to the amazement of its audience.

The show has become known for it's over-the-top drama and unruly audience that often poked fun at the show's guests. Because of this it is has been labelled the Mzansi Jerry Springer.

But fans of the show were left in shock on Monday when the mood changed and the dispute in question was about pastors allegedly abusing their congregation.