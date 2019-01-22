Fans confused as Jerry Springer-inspired Rea Tsotella gets serious
After weeks of featuring feuds over stolen jackets and snatched weaves, Moja Love's hit reality show Rea Tsotella got really serious on Monday, to the amazement of its audience.
The show has become known for it's over-the-top drama and unruly audience that often poked fun at the show's guests. Because of this it is has been labelled the Mzansi Jerry Springer.
But fans of the show were left in shock on Monday when the mood changed and the dispute in question was about pastors allegedly abusing their congregation.
Tonight on #ReaTsotella— Reba (@RebaMokgoko) January 21, 2019
How close of a relationship should a Bishop have with his congregation? Having an open door policy can lead to a lot of accusations. Impregnating the Youth can be one of them. Thou shalt not covert thy neighbours wife.
21:30 ch157 (@MojaLoveTv) 📺 pic.twitter.com/g7L63U7PCQ
The show featured a pastor who had been accused of exploiting his congregants.
Touched by how serious the show had suddenly become, viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts not only on what was being discussed on the show but also it's change in tone.
They also called for a return of the "old Rea Tsotella" and all the tea that was regularly spilt.
Pastor’s closing stories 🙄🙄🙄 #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/85ptG7t3D9— Dineom (@MalumaneDineo) January 21, 2019
This show should’ve started with such serious episodes in the first place. We would’ve taken it seriously #ReaTsotella— Burnett Ged (@TheVendaGuy) January 21, 2019
So who is killing the church??? #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/YCnhlUBGus— Sabelo Ngonyama (@SubelloF) January 21, 2019
Pastors must not harvest in the Lord's Field....pastors must leave sacred property of God ...#ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/k4XfoFo1Oj— Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) January 21, 2019
What an embarrassment #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/2wr96gRI6c— Simosihle (@SimoCares) January 21, 2019
This pastor is guilty #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/lNHikNVr2M— Kundi (@Kundi_Mashudu) January 21, 2019