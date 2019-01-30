IN MEMES | Bathong! Are people allowed to slay like this in prison?
Tweeps were shocked by how much the female prisoner on Yobe was "slaying"!
Tuesday night's episode of Yobe left a different taste in viewer's mouths after the focus shifted from the hideous crimes committed by the offenders to how one female offender was "slaying".
The female prisoner came to share her part of the story as she and her fellow gang members attempted to apologise to the victims of their crimes.
She explained that after her gang buddies committed theft, she was caught with the stolen goods and was given time as their associate.
But Twitter was shocked by the "slayage" sis was serving with makeup, a weave and hoop earrings. They felt she looked "too glam" for a prisoner.
Twitter didn't want to dwell too much on how they felt about what landed her in prison, all they cared about was the fact that her eyebrows looked like a thicker version of RiRi's Vogue eyebrows.
"If the girl is gonna slay like that in prison, they could at least make sure her eyebrows are on fleek too," Twitter said.
And, of course, they had the memes.
#yobemzansi yoooh this slay queen her hair is done and she even got ear rings to wear in prison pic.twitter.com/9Reh8wSU4F— Nthabiseng (@Nthabis42252249) January 29, 2019
Bathong, are people allowed to slay like this in prison? Ausi ! #yobemzansi pic.twitter.com/jGWgijyJe3— Cupcake Moerane (@ntebo_bby) January 29, 2019
Is this young lady really in jail? #YobeMzansi pic.twitter.com/mE2usNlLSq— Bongi (@BongiNkosiS_15) January 29, 2019
Pantyhose, boots, weave, lashes, makeup ,hoops IN PRISON #yobemzansi pic.twitter.com/mKUdDSxcP2— Cupcake Moerane (@ntebo_bby) January 29, 2019
#yobemzansi kuphilwa kamunadi mosi ejele😲😲😲 pic.twitter.com/aU4WSMej3j— LaMahlangup (@LMahlangup) January 29, 2019
Lol people commenting on the make-up like they were expecting Patshutshu or some'n 🤦 #yobemzansi pic.twitter.com/x0fCJXKFnp— Lolo™. Trips Alot. (@EvillDaGenius) January 29, 2019
Her eyebrows 😂😂— Ronald Nomba (@NombaRonald) January 29, 2019
can someone please help her to make them on fleek#Yobe#yobemzansi pic.twitter.com/jcID1WWrOj
#yobemzansi this girl's facial expression doesn't show any remorse pic.twitter.com/ICcFsjrQby— T-MAN❤ (@makua_thami) January 29, 2019