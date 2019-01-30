TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Bathong! Are people allowed to slay like this in prison?

Tweeps were shocked by how much the female prisoner on Yobe was "slaying"!

30 January 2019 - 09:39 By Chrizelda Kekana
Siyabonga Thwala hosts a TV show giving ex-convicts a chance to confess their crimes to their victim's family.
Image: Supplied/ Via Siyabonga's Facebook

Tuesday night's episode of Yobe left a different taste in viewer's mouths after the focus shifted from the hideous crimes committed by the offenders to how one female offender was "slaying".

The female prisoner came to share her part of the story as she and her fellow gang members attempted to apologise to the victims of their crimes.

She explained that after her gang buddies committed theft, she was caught with the stolen goods and was given time as their associate.

But Twitter was shocked by the "slayage" sis was serving with makeup, a weave and hoop earrings. They felt she looked "too glam" for a prisoner.

Twitter didn't want to dwell too much on how they felt about what landed her in prison, all they cared about was the fact that her eyebrows looked like a thicker version of RiRi's Vogue eyebrows.

"If the girl is gonna slay like that in prison, they could at least make sure her eyebrows are on fleek too," Twitter said.

And, of course, they had the memes.

