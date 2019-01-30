Riky Rick 'regrets' that controversial Metro FM Awards speech

Riky Rick has revealed he regrets the way he lashed out at the entire radio industry at the 2017 Metro FM Awards.

The rapper, who scooped the Best Hit Single award sparked a major debate when he accused some record labels of radio stations like Metro FM for their artists' music to get airplay and for the awards.

During an interview on Trending SA the Stay Shining rapper reflected on the fiasco and how he burnt some bridges in the process.

"I've got a habit of speaking, sometimes at the wrong time. Like saying the right thing at the wrong time. So, obviously there was backlash, a lot of it, you know. But that's something you've got to deal with. I've got friends at that specific station and I felt like I disrespected the relationship that I had with those friends and those people that supported me throughout my career."

In his speech at the time, Riky labelled 90% of the music on radio as "garbage".

"If ni**az can pay for these f**king awards then my ni*ga I don't want them..." Riky tweeted after his fiery speech at the awards.