Riky Rick 'regrets' that controversial Metro FM Awards speech

30 January 2019 - 07:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Riky Rick has opened up about that fiery speech he made at the Metro FM Awards in 2017.
Image: Instagram/ Riky Rick

Riky Rick has revealed he regrets the way he lashed out at the entire radio industry at the 2017 Metro FM Awards.

The rapper, who scooped the Best Hit Single award sparked a major debate when he accused some record labels of radio stations like Metro FM for their artists' music to get airplay and for the awards. 

During an interview on Trending SA the Stay Shining rapper reflected on the fiasco and how he burnt some bridges in the process.

"I've got a habit of speaking, sometimes at the wrong time. Like saying the right thing at the wrong time. So, obviously there was backlash, a lot of it, you know. But that's something you've got to deal with. I've got friends at that specific station and I felt like I disrespected the relationship that I had with those friends and those people that supported me throughout my career."

In his speech at the time, Riky labelled 90% of the music on radio as "garbage". 

"If ni**az can pay for these f**king awards then my ni*ga I don't want them..." Riky tweeted after his fiery speech at the awards.

Even though Riky's speech had a ripple effect and resulted in him resigning from Mabala Noise, he was not willing to apologise to the SABC. 

At the time Sunday World reported that Riky told his fans at an event that he would apologise to the SABC, despite heat from his ex-bosses at Mabala Noise.

"I will not sacrifice my morals and all that s**t to be on the f**king radio," he apparently said.

Watch the rest of the interview below:

