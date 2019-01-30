Enhle Mbali on turning 30: It was such a mind f**k

Almost a year after turning 30, actress Enhle Mbali has reflected on what it felt like to reach the milestone and the lessons she's learnt.

Enhle took to Instagram to share some pearls of wisdom with fans on how the new chapter effected her mindset.

"Turning 30 was such a mind f**k. Something happens to the way you think. Realities become even more real. Choices become harder than ever. But I loved this for myself."

Even though last year was a year of change for the actress, she took it all in her stride.

"Last year was one that was for change. Mantras changed, inward conversations with my spirit changed, my sensuality changed, my heart and so much more. Life hit like a ton of bricks .... nope actually felt like I was free falling from space with no safety net."

Enhle said that looking back she's thankful for the hardships.

"Now I sit and ask myself 'but did you die?'. No so get up and strut boo. Makuti huu. I’m so thankful. So this is a toast to the hardships that pass, raise your glasses and say thanks but f**k off then use every lesson so it doesn’t come back to swing again."

Enhle also shared pictures from her 30th bash.