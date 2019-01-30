TshisaLIVE

Thando Thabethe defends Pearl Thusi from #OpenTheIndustry hate

30 January 2019 - 10:03 By Kyle Zeeman
Thando Thabethe has taken on the #OpenTheIndustry hate head on.
Thando Thabethe has taken on the #OpenTheIndustry hate head on.
Image: Via Thando Thabethe's Instagram

Thando Thabethe has rushed to actress Pearl Thusi's defence after some Twitter users criticised her appointment as roast master for AKA's Comedy Central roast next month.

Pearl was earlier this week unveiled as the host of the show, making history in the process as the first female roast master in Africa.

And while the streets were filled with congratulatory messages, some questioned why producers kept using the same talent over and over again.

They asked why others were not given a chance to shine.

While Pearl has ignored the hate, her friend Thando Thabethe was watching and decided to give the haters a piece of her mind.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday morning the former Generations: The Legacy star went into dragon slayer mode and told people to get off Twitter and start grinding.

Thando went on to slam the 'entitled generation' for expecting gigs to fall into their laps and made it clear that she still auditioned for gigs. 

Sis also pointed out that the calls for female stars to open the industry were louder than for their male counterparts.

But one person who is all about that #OpenTheIndustry vibes is Gigi Lamayne. 

The rapper is throwing a massive concert soon and is looking for upcoming artists to put on at the event.

Thiwe spills the tea on female music collabs: We're so fussy & it's heartbreaking

Thiwe said the sisterhood in the music industry fades away because female artists don't truly support each other.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Lerato Kganyago gets into heated #OpenUpTheIndustry debate

Lerato dished it out hard.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Skeem Saam’s Thabo Mkhabela is going back to school

The actor who plays Leshole is gunning for that lawyer degree.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Bonang disgusted by #DMF contestant Queen TshisaLIVE
  2. Unathi Nkayi hits back at 'R100k electricity bill' report TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Here's what went down when Usain Bolt challenged Unathi to a dance off TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | Goodness' rape aftermath triggers Twitter hard! TshisaLIVE
  5. Rasta ruffles feathers again- 'Since when did Oliver Mtukudzi look like a ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Agrizzi changes his story regarding Sunday Times comment
Cash-in-transit van hit by armed robbers in Tembisa
X