Unmarried | Have Kenny & Lesego finally reached their ‘expiry date’?

It looks like its the end of the road for Unmarried's Lesego and Kenneth after he announced this week that he thought their relationship had reached its "expiry date".

Sis fought for his attention but Ken blue ticked her and when she finally got it, malume hit her with the news.

Of course Lesego was shocked by the news but it was nothing compared to what fans of the show were feeling.

They were so shocked by Ken's antics that they flooded social media with reactions which saw the show trend for most of Wednesday evening.

Viewers were torn between laughing at Lesego's fortune and encouraging her to not give up.

Eish, well there are plenty rich fish in the sea, Lesego.