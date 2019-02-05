TshisaLIVE

Fans refuse to believe that The River’s Tumi is dead

05 February 2019 - 11:12 By Kyle Zeeman
The River's Tumi recently celebrated her wedding and is now apparently dead.
The River's Tumi recently celebrated her wedding and is now apparently dead.
Image: 1 Magic/The River

Just months after tying the knot to Zolani, The River's Tumi is apparently dead and the fans of the show are devastated.

Tumi was killed and buried on the show recently, with those close to her not even aware that she was missing.

It fell to Zweli to break the bad news to the Dikana children and that it was Lindiwe who might have killed Tumi.

They were in shock but it was nothing like the feels social media users were in.  

Ai. Does anyone know a good therapist who could help viewers come to terms with Tumi's death.  

Viewers were convinced that she was going to come back alive like Stefano Dimera or malume Brutus and even cooked up several theories.

TVs favourite aunts & uncles

They give us life and (sometimes) great advice.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

IN MEMES | Tweeps want Malome Shibase and his sexy voice to stay!

Dear scriptwriters, please try not kill this one!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

The River’s Goliath & Diamond are in the same WhatsApp group

Dude is about to die but not everyone is happy.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Khaya & Ntando Mthethwa's baby already has an R11k stroller TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Zodwa shares her beauty secret to removing dark thigh spots & people ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Here's what went down when Usain Bolt challenged Unathi to a dance off TshisaLIVE
  4. Four years on: Jonathan Boynton-Lee misses Simba dearly TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | Goodness' rape aftermath triggers Twitter hard! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Pastor Bushiri appeared in court on charges of fraud and money laundering
Here is what the EFF manifesto is promising South Africans
X