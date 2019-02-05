Fans refuse to believe that The River’s Tumi is dead

Just months after tying the knot to Zolani, The River's Tumi is apparently dead and the fans of the show are devastated.

Tumi was killed and buried on the show recently, with those close to her not even aware that she was missing.

It fell to Zweli to break the bad news to the Dikana children and that it was Lindiwe who might have killed Tumi.

They were in shock but it was nothing like the feels social media users were in.

Ai. Does anyone know a good therapist who could help viewers come to terms with Tumi's death.

Viewers were convinced that she was going to come back alive like Stefano Dimera or malume Brutus and even cooked up several theories.