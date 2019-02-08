OPINION | It is time to stop picking on celebs with mental health issues

Social media was busier than Bree taxi rank at home time on a Friday when immigration police came knocking on US musician 21 Savage’s door to arrest him.

While platforms like Twitter and Facebook were filling with memes and jokes, the dark side of social media reared its ugly head.

For a few brief moments, the jokes about 21 Savage became a sideshow for an outright attack on musician Demi Lovato.

Like everyone else, the star shared a meme on the situation, but was soon dragged down for her drug addiction and mental illness.

As much as I am not a fan of Lovato, it was disgusting of people to poke fun at her bipolar, depression and suicidal thoughts.

More than her drug addiction, her mental illness was an easy target and people with very little tolerance or understanding were firing shots like they were at a shooting range.

“Mental health is something that we all need to talk about and we need to take the stigma away from it. So let’s raise the awareness. Let’s let everybody know it’s OK to have a mental illness and addiction problem. I’m bipolar, whatever. I take care of myself,” Lovato told ExtraTV more than two years ago.