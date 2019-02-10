Get your dancing shoes on! Somizi is planning to release his own musical

Somizi has always had his eye on theatre but in an interview with Marc Lottering on Metro FM this week, he announced that he was looking to produce his own musical.

"You have ignited my love for musicals. I am writing a musical because of you," he told the Aunty Merle musical creator.

The star was involved in Gibson Kente's musical drama How Long? last year as a choreographer and said at the time that musical theatre is alive and well in Mzansi.

"Some people may think theatre in South Africa is dying. It hasn’t died, or is even attempting to be in a coma. We just need bums in seats.

“When I was asked to choreograph this I was really honoured. This is where I was conceived. I have come full circle. For me it’s not just a pay cheque. It’s in my blood, because of my parents, I had no choice really.”