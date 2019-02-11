Ntando & Khaya Mthethwa's bundle of joy has arrived!

Khaya and Ntando first revealed in December that they were set to become parents.

"Thank you for carrying one the greatest gifts in my life! May God bless this new journey babe, Mthethwa Ntando. Now is it a boy or a girl?"

The couple, who dated for three months before tying the knot in December 2017.

In one of her many Instagram posts, Ntando described Khaya as a blessing.

"To a man I highly respect and admire. What a blessing it is to know you as my friend, husband, Pastor and confidant. I love you so much and I thank God everyday that I get to wake up next to you and face life with you by my side.

"You are a man of your word. A man of great character and integrity. Thank you for the laughs, pursuing me on a daily, your patience, energy and your constant demonstration of love. On this day I wish you endless happiness, success, wealth, health and that God continues the work he has started in you. I think you are awesome."