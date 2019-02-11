Zoleka Mandela reflects on the role Ma Winnie had on her newborn children
Zoleka Mandela gave birth to her daughter Zenzile last week and has reflected on the role her late grandmother Winnie Madikizela-Mandela had on her newborn children.
Zoleka said that her daughter's umbilical chord fell off and remembered that her granny would be the one to bury it.
She said she would previously wait to hear from her "day one" - the name she often calls her gran - to decide on what to do.
"I’m waiting for her to tell me what to do now that it’s fallen off. And when Baby Bashala cuts her first tooth? She usually slaughters a chicken and the first piece which is usually the drumstick is fed to the baby with the hand and by her," she wrote on Instagram.
It’s been 4 days since I gave birth to my daughter, Zenzile whose now starting to look less like me and more like her father! 😊 The BASHALA gene remains uncontested!!! 😂 Her dad looks like this when he’s sleeping and I know this because I still LOVE watching him sleep (he’s asked me to please stop taking pictures of him sleeping and posting them on social media 😁). Her umbilical cord fell off yesterday and it hasn’t been 10 days as yet - normally, My Day One (my grandmother) would bury it as she has with those of all my children (ALL her grandchildren and great grandchildren). I’m waiting for her to tell me what to do now that it’s fallen off and when Baby Bashala cuts her first tooth? She usually slaughters a chicken and the first piece which is usually the drumstick is fed to the baby with the hand and by her. In the meantime, please tell Zenzile to stop rushing everything, she also lifts her head in protest!!! 🤣 Mr. Bashala, let’s have more of these babies? 😍 #ZenzileBashala #BabyBashala #LittleMissBashala
Last week Zoleka said she was busy packing away dishes when her water broke. She has been keeping fans updated with her preggy process, posting pictures of her growing bump and her exercise routine during her pregnancy.