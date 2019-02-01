TshisaLIVE

Zoleka Mandela: I'm giving birth any day now & I'm so thrilled

01 February 2019 - 10:52 By Karishma Thakurdin
Zoleka Mandela is set to welcome her 5th child into the world.
Image: Instagram/Zoleka Mandela

Zoleka Mandela is ecstatic about meeting her bundle of joy "any day now". 

While the author and activist did not divulge when exactly she's set to give birth, she did reveal that it's a matter of days. 

"Omg! I had my last prenatal appointment today with my OBGYN. You guys, I’m giving birth any day now and I’m so thrilled." 

This will be Zoleka's 5th child and she couldn't be more excited. She added that if she had things her way, she would take followers along for the birth. 

"If I had it my way ... I would totally go live on Instagram and Facebook but Mr. Bashala will shut it down with the quickness." 

Zoleka said she was struggling to sleep due to the excitement. 

View this post on Instagram

OMG!!! I had my last prenatal appointment today with my OBGYN ... You guys, I’m giving birth any day now and I’m so thrilled!!! 🤗 I’m scheduled for a C-Section so I have to have my last meal in the early hours of the morning and no other food seven hours after unless it’s clear liquids. Do you think it’s wise to have the biggest serving of my favourite Congolese food (Dongo-Dongo, Ndakala, Pondu and Matembele) to sustain my voracious appetite? Maybe even chakalaka, pap, gravy and braaied meat? 😂 It’s low key stressing me out that I can’t eat when I want to and it’s my 5th C-Section, you’d think I’d be used to this by now!!! 🙈 Look how big Baby Bashala is today!!! 😍 How does one sleep with this much excitement? I CAN’T BELIEVE I’M GOING TO HAVE A BABY!!! 🙏🏾 If I had it my way ... I would totally go LIVE on Instagram and Facebook BUT Mr. Bashala will shut it down with the quickness!!! 🤣 #BabyBashala #BashalaBabyBump #MrsBashala #PregnantAt38Yrs

A post shared by Zoleka Mandela (@zolekamandela) on

