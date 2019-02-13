Prince Kaybee on love triangle, stolen songs & 'missing' royalties!

Prince Kaybee has confirmed cheating allegations involving his ex-girlfriend and close friend, TNS. The Charlotte hitmaker also responded to claims of "royalty theft" leveled against him by TNS.

Kaybee shared a lengthy statement on Facebook in response to a Sunday World report that claimed the Wajellwa hitmaker allegedly didn't pay TNS for songs they co-produced.

"I would like both the public and the media to know that the allegations made against me are false and they are spread by Nkazimulo Ngema with the intent to discredit my brand."

Prince accused TNS (real name Nkazimulo Ngema) of spreading the "lies" in order to tarnish his brand. Kaybee said he especially felt betrayed that TNS had allegedly taken his girlfriend.

"These false allegations are painful & discouraging considering that I went out of my way to support his career and finance his dreams during the period of our personal and professional relationship only for him to betray me by having an affair with someone I was seeing a while back," Prince Kaybee said.