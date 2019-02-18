Michael & 'Brown Sugar' capture hearts on OPW
Martha aka 'Brown Sugar' and Michael gave fans of Our Perfect Wedding chest pains on Sunday when they threw the wedding of their dreams without most of their friends.
Martha is apparently a former "vandal" and party animal who changed her ways to settle down and to a love-struck Michael she is his "Brown Sugar".
Malume even mentioned it during his vows, leaving Martha smiling from ear to ear.
It was a love story straight out of a rom-com and had viewers of the show gushing over the couple.
Martha's wild past came at a cost as many of her former friends now wanted nothing to do with her.
Whether they were jealous or just couldn't afford an Uber, they were a no-show at the wedding.
Angry viewers were gatvol of the friends but were in full support of the couple and encouraged them to live their lives regardless of what their friends might say.
My brown sugar 😍 I felt that #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/oESqrUCETG— Masentle 🌈 Monaheng (@masentle_ncx) February 17, 2019
I want to say their suits are ugly but tonight’s couple is too sweet for such negativity #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/FXW5V9cV4r— 2nd_Born😎 (@drdwing) February 17, 2019
"She was a vandal "😂😂😂😐😐 #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/TrqsIPy4Cn— Boitshwarelo Mothibi (@boitshwarelogm) February 17, 2019
#OurPerfectWedding so this guy is marrying a retired "stocko". pic.twitter.com/w6F9NkXQ0S— Ray (@323i) February 17, 2019
#OurPerfectWedding my happiness 1st, I'll Wed the woman I love nd if u won't come don't.... pic.twitter.com/ndkUSprDok— Molwantwa Sambo (@molwantwa_sambo) February 17, 2019
All her wild friends are just jealous because they thought they'll all end up ebumnandini for life, now they're sabotaging her!! 😢😐#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/dozls752JQ— Boitshwarelo Mothibi (@boitshwarelogm) February 17, 2019
I think her friends didn't showed up at her wedding because they are jelouse of her because she changed her life and decided to settle down "Aker ne aLe le vandal " #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/jEJedNT5N8— Rochi_Rama (@RamaRochi) February 17, 2019
That vosho tells you that she was once a vandal #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/cUTjBSyj6a— lazy (@SimonChakanyuk5) February 17, 2019