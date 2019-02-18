TshisaLIVE

Michael & 'Brown Sugar' capture hearts on OPW

18 February 2019 - 11:32 By Kyle Zeeman
Martha and Michael tied the knot on this week's episode of Our Perfect Wedding.
Image: Twitter/ Our Perfect Wedding

Martha aka 'Brown Sugar' and Michael gave fans of Our Perfect Wedding chest pains on Sunday when they threw the wedding of their dreams without most of their friends. 

Martha is apparently a former "vandal" and party animal who changed her ways to settle down and to a love-struck Michael she is his "Brown Sugar".

Malume even mentioned it during his vows, leaving Martha smiling from ear to ear.

It was a love story straight out of a rom-com and had viewers of the show gushing over the couple.

Martha's wild past came at a cost as many of her former friends now wanted nothing to do with her.

Whether they were jealous or just couldn't afford an Uber, they were a no-show at the wedding.

Angry viewers were gatvol of the friends but were in full support of the couple and encouraged them to live their lives regardless of what their friends might say.

