TshisaLIVE

Lootlove on their twins arrival: It's the greatest gift I’ve ever received

Lootlove and Reason's twins made their grand entry into the world recently...

18 February 2019 - 07:28 By Karishma Thakurdin
Lootlove and Reason are parents to twin girls.
Lootlove and Reason are parents to twin girls.
Image: Instagram/Lootlove

Lootlove revealed over the weekend that she and Reason's twins made their grand entry into the world. 

It's not clear when the twins were born, but Lootlove is loving every moment of motherhood so far. 

She shared a picture of their twin girls lying side-by-side with a heartfelt caption. 

"Hip & Hop. Munchkin & Punchkin. Bubble & Trouble. The loves of my life. My forever. The greatest love I’ve ever known. The greatest gift I’ve ever received.

"I can’t believe my God loves me this much. I can’t believe these perfect, beautiful baby girls chose me to be their Mom. I’ve finally transformed into: Mommy Love." 

Lootlove and Reason announced that they were expecting in October last year. 

The TV and radio personality broke the news through a lengthy open letter at the time. 

"I always thought I was cool and now to find out that I’m having twins makes me even cooler!  I am carrying Hip and Hop. This is the most beautiful time of my life. Most precious. The scariest and the most exciting.

"I’m completely vulnerable and sensitive. I’m excited! I’m nervous but all that goes away when I feel weird little gas bubbles which I now know are little kicks because I’m carrying life. A reminder of the miracle and wonder that is God," she said. 

Lootlove explained that they decided to keep the pregnancy away from the public eye until they were ready to protect their loved ones. 

Mshoza on her album burning up in flames: I had to soldier on

"Losing my music was the hardest thing to deal with but because I'm a creative."
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Chad da Don: Kelly was the best thing that happened to me

"I’ve always had time for my spirituality and religion. That’s what brought Kelly and me together and that’s also what separated us."
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Jackie Phamotse's book is out and there's a SERIOUS plot twist!

A sequel to Bare is expected around June.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Benny isn't going to stop 'Fill Up's after Cassper trademark drama

Benny wont let Cassper's threats last year stop him from "filling up" stadiums.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu's naked booty caught this man off-guard TshisaLIVE
  2. Julius Malema's wish? A baby girl, please TshisaLIVE
  3. Actress Tsholo Matshaba on life without her husband: It still hurts TshisaLIVE
  4. Pearl, Rami & Busiswa strip down and flaunt their curves TshisaLIVE
  5. AKA on his relationship with Pearl and people dissing Zinhle TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Roses, Eskom and Scorpions – Ramaphosa reply to the SONA debate
The journey of a bouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day
X