Lootlove on their twins arrival: It's the greatest gift I’ve ever received
Lootlove and Reason's twins made their grand entry into the world recently...
Lootlove revealed over the weekend that she and Reason's twins made their grand entry into the world.
It's not clear when the twins were born, but Lootlove is loving every moment of motherhood so far.
She shared a picture of their twin girls lying side-by-side with a heartfelt caption.
"Hip & Hop. Munchkin & Punchkin. Bubble & Trouble. The loves of my life. My forever. The greatest love I’ve ever known. The greatest gift I’ve ever received.
"I can’t believe my God loves me this much. I can’t believe these perfect, beautiful baby girls chose me to be their Mom. I’ve finally transformed into: Mommy Love."
Lootlove and Reason announced that they were expecting in October last year.
The TV and radio personality broke the news through a lengthy open letter at the time.
"I always thought I was cool and now to find out that I’m having twins makes me even cooler! I am carrying Hip and Hop. This is the most beautiful time of my life. Most precious. The scariest and the most exciting.
"I’m completely vulnerable and sensitive. I’m excited! I’m nervous but all that goes away when I feel weird little gas bubbles which I now know are little kicks because I’m carrying life. A reminder of the miracle and wonder that is God," she said.
Lootlove explained that they decided to keep the pregnancy away from the public eye until they were ready to protect their loved ones.