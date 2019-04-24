TshisaLIVE

King Monada has over 50 unreleased songs & is sure a hit song is in there somewhere

24 April 2019 - 08:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
King Monada is working on a new hit!
Image: Instagram/ King Monada

While he may deserve the title "hitmaker", Monada is not the kind of artist who is always in your face, and his manager has explained that it is because the Malwedhe singer is always in the studio cooking up the next hit!

Speaking to TshisaLIVE recently, Monada's manager Makwela Makwela explained that the artist spent so much in studio creating new music that he had more than 50 unreleased songs!

"We always have new music ready but we've learned that you can't rush a hit single, the people decide what song they love and make it a hit song. But as we speak now, Monada has over 50 unreleased songs he's ready to let the fans try out. The thing is, Monada is inspired by life and by the things that people post on social media and when people hear a song that reflects their daily, lived experiences then they will definitely love it."

Makwela said although Monada has a lot of songs to pick and choose from for an album, he isn't in a hurry because he believes that timing also matters when it comes to the creation of a hit song.

"Both Malwedhe and Ska Bora Moreki were songs we knew people would love but didn't expect to go viral as they did. So even with the new songs, our job will be to find the songs that people will love and the rest will be up to them, you know, whether the songs takes over the world or is loved by only some people."

And just in case you need a reminder, here is what a hit song from Monada does to Mzansi and the world at large!

