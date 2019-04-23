Making the news for defending Mampintsha: 5 things to know about Dogg DBN

Lately, Dogg DBN has been camping on news headlines for his support towards assault accused and musician Mampintsha. But the guy is more than that.

You may be wondering what Dogg DBN's claim to fame is... does he sing, rap, dance, act... anything? Nope, none of the above but he is part of the people responsible for some great parties and creating some of the stars you know and love today.

Here are five cool things to know about Dogg DBN.

• He's real name is Lindo Buthelezi

• He's an event organiser and artist manager and has done PR for Distruction Boyz (and now Mampintsha). He's also helping Mampintsha launch his #FixHimFixIt organisation

• He's the guy to know and has ties to most artists that are Durban-based, including DJ Tira and DJ Bongz

• He's responsible for some of the much-anticipated parties and events like Wine Wednesdays

• He's the brand behind the brand aka CEO of FameUs, a company that offers marketing and strategy