Prince Kaybee gives R150k to Durban flood victims: The most difficult thing is the loved ones lost

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Kaybee said he could not sit around while others lost their homes and livelihoods in the disaster.

"I decided to donate because people in KZN need the help," he added.

Devastating scenes from the affected areas have been shared widely on social media but it was the thought of families being separated and loved ones being lost in the disaster that really touched Kaybee.

"The most difficult thing for me is the loved ones lost in the whole disaster," he said.

He said that it was important to give what he could.

"This is important to me because I pray everyday for God to give me a heart like his, so this is how God would act."

He said that the money he was donating would not be given out in cash but rather used to buy blankets and much needed resources for those left stranded. It will also go to rebuilding the homes that were destroyed in the floods.

"No one is going to be given hard cash, I’m working with a friend of mine called Dogg Dbn to identify families that have lost houses. We going to get them rebuilt my paying for resources."