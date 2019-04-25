Prince Kaybee gives R150k to Durban flood victims: The most difficult thing is the loved ones lost
As the death toll from floods in KwaZulu-Natal rises, award-winning musician Prince Kaybee has pledged R150,000 to relief efforts and is encouraging others to do the same.
The death toll in KZN rose to 51 on Wednesday following flash floods and heavy rains in the province since Sunday. Emergency personnel added that over 1,000 people have been displaced.
President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to lead a team of national and provincial government officials in visiting various sites affected by the disaster.
Kaybee has been watching the devastation the floods have brought and announced this week that he was going to put his money where his mouth is and donate towards rebuilding Umlazi township, south of Durban.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Kaybee said he could not sit around while others lost their homes and livelihoods in the disaster.
"I decided to donate because people in KZN need the help," he added.
Devastating scenes from the affected areas have been shared widely on social media but it was the thought of families being separated and loved ones being lost in the disaster that really touched Kaybee.
"The most difficult thing for me is the loved ones lost in the whole disaster," he said.
He said that it was important to give what he could.
"This is important to me because I pray everyday for God to give me a heart like his, so this is how God would act."
He said that the money he was donating would not be given out in cash but rather used to buy blankets and much needed resources for those left stranded. It will also go to rebuilding the homes that were destroyed in the floods.
"No one is going to be given hard cash, I’m working with a friend of mine called Dogg Dbn to identify families that have lost houses. We going to get them rebuilt my paying for resources."
View this post on Instagram
My last Stop - night shopping for blankets!!! Today in this cold weather nobody will sleep outside in the cold, hungry n with no warm place sleep! Still a lot kore that needs to be done! My chef will be preparing food for them daily till everything has been restored! WE MADE A DIFFERENCE TODAY BAFETHU IM PROUD OF YOU FOR OPENING YOUR HEARTS❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #RebuildUmlazi #UmlaziFloods
So far Dogg Dbn has managed to raised over R170,000 along with countless donations of food and resources.
Other celebrities, including AKA, Bonang, Cassper Nyovest, Sbu Noah, Terry Pheto, Mampintsha, Criselda Dudumashe, Khanyi Mbau, Nandi Madida, Somizi and Babes Wodumo, all shared their shock at the news of the floods with many offering their support to those affected.
DJ Tira also took to Facebook to reveal that Gagasi FM had pledged R200,000 to relief efforts and Black Coffee had offered R100,000.