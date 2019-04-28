TshisaLIVE

Mona Monyane takes on cyber bullies

'Let us not throw throw stones when we live in glass houses'

28 April 2019 - 08:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Actress Mona Monyane has some words for the haters.
Image: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Noko Mashilo

Actress Mona Monyane has given "friendly" advice to haters, telling them that people who live in glass houses should not throw stones.

Mona went to Instagram recently to post a video lashing out at those who cyber bully other people on social media to make themselves feel better.

"Let us not throw throw stones when we live in glass houses. The reason why you like to cyber bully people is because the problem lies with you. Have you looked at yourself lately?... Are you comfortable being natural in front of the whole world? she said.

She suggested that they be honest with themselves.

"Start within and work without nonsense," she added

She continued by saying; "The soul does not age or decay. It can also not get plastic surgery. So if you are ugly in your soul, you are ugly also"

Watch her public service announcement below.

