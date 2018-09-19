Mona Monyane reveals Florence Masebe's book on grief has helped her heal

TshisaLIVE

Mona Monyane went through a really tough time when she lost her baby girl in 2017.
Losing a child is one of the most heartbreaking things that can ever happen to a parent and while people heal differently, ten months after losing her baby girl actress Mona Monyane has opened up about her pain and how she sometimes found refuge in Florence Masebe's book, The Heart Knows.

Mona revealed for the first time earlier this week that she lost her second daughter Amani-Amaza seven days after she was born.

Mona decided to keep the tragedy away from the spotlight because of the criticism she received when she announced her pregnancy months after giving birth to her first child. 

Taking to Instagram Mona shared that some days have been unbearable while others have reminded her of the purpose of her baby. She shared that she knew that baby Amani-Amaza couldn't stay but hoped that she would.

"My love... today is another day in which my breath catches in my soul and I feel overwhelmed by the pain it causes in my chest. You awoke me, you helped me break out of my shell and share myself with others. You made me brave and reminded me to love myself, to be kind to myself and to remember my power.

"I knew you couldn't stay but I hope you had anyway. But as I always know, the spirit never dies. I love you Amani-Amaza Wamazulu, forever and always."

As she continued pouring out her heart she revealed that Florence's book had articulated her feelings beautifully and she thanked the veteran actress for having enough courage to write the book.

Mona said the book helped her heal.

"I bought this book shortly after Amani-Amaza passed away and it took me such a long time to read it. I was afraid of what lay within the pages and when I finally read it last month I wept anew. The words I felt, so beautifully written in black and white. The heart indeed knows more than we ever could. Florence Masebe thank you... all I can say is thank you."

Florence lost her 18-month-old son Masakona, who accidently drowned at their house in Bramley in 2015. The book The Heart Knows details the grief she has felt. 

Mona explained that the reason she kept the death of her child to herself was because of the invasive nature of the industry she works in. She explained that people always think celebrities are "invisible to life".

Our industry forgets that we are human, our jobs make us seem as if we are invincible to life. We aren't. It took me ten months to tell my truth because I simply didn't want to. I didn't want to defend my pregnancy AND share the pain of my Angel's passing. I admire your strength Florence Masebe to share with us your pain, to help us heal."

