Mona Monyane reveals Florence Masebe's book on grief has helped her heal

Losing a child is one of the most heartbreaking things that can ever happen to a parent and while people heal differently, ten months after losing her baby girl actress Mona Monyane has opened up about her pain and how she sometimes found refuge in Florence Masebe's book, The Heart Knows.

Mona revealed for the first time earlier this week that she lost her second daughter Amani-Amaza seven days after she was born.

Mona decided to keep the tragedy away from the spotlight because of the criticism she received when she announced her pregnancy months after giving birth to her first child.