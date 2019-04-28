TshisaLIVE

The AKA and 'Cassper' snap that is defeating the internet

No, fam! Cassper was NOT in Zambia with AKA

28 April 2019 - 16:00 By Kyle Zeeman
AKA and Cassper reunited a few years back.
AKA and Cassper reunited a few years back.
Image: Thembani Manganyi

Some fans really want to see rivals AKA and Cassper together so bad that they have even photoshopped a snap of the pair partying it up in Zambia.

AKA was in Zambia on tour recently when he posted a series of snaps of himself and his crew living their best lives.

But a social media user decided that one of the snaps would look loads better if Cassper was in it.

So they got to work with their photoshop fingers and soon turned the snap into "a masterpiece".

Soon the dude was trending for his work of art and the internet was in hysterics.

Lesedi said that it was a simple crop-and-paste job that took him only three minutes to do.

The streets were impressed.

MORE

Calm down, AKA & Kelly Khumalo are not performing at EFF's #FillUpOrlandoStadium

Supa Mega declined the 'invite', while Julius labels the concert as fake news.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Cassper hits back: 'I ain’t never gonna lie down and take the L'

"Indaba I'm a fighter nna. I will fight until until! I also know I have influence," Cassper told his Tsibipians.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Relax, fam! Here's why AKA & Cassper won't have a watermelon vodka war

Cîroc confirms that the flavour won't be headed to Mzansi.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Watermelon war: Inside Cassper & JR’s Twitter showdown

Cass also shaded the Supa Mega and Tresor.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | 4 Mercs for 4 wives? Musa's polygamous life entices viewers TshisaLIVE
  2. Lerato Sengadi gets dragged for asking Trevor Noah to help KZN flood victims TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I did it before Bieber': Cassper isn’t going to take inspiration from US pop ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Ntsiki Mazwai says someone is threatening to leak her nudes TshisaLIVE
  5. FULL LIST | Sama nominees leave Mzansi split over the 'death of Kwaito' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Caught on camera: Woman gets mugged then mugs attacker
EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
X