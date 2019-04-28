The AKA and 'Cassper' snap that is defeating the internet
No, fam! Cassper was NOT in Zambia with AKA
Some fans really want to see rivals AKA and Cassper together so bad that they have even photoshopped a snap of the pair partying it up in Zambia.
AKA was in Zambia on tour recently when he posted a series of snaps of himself and his crew living their best lives.
But a social media user decided that one of the snaps would look loads better if Cassper was in it.
So they got to work with their photoshop fingers and soon turned the snap into "a masterpiece".
Soon the dude was trending for his work of art and the internet was in hysterics.
Lesedi said that it was a simple crop-and-paste job that took him only three minutes to do.
The streets were impressed.
😂😂😂Alright then guess we'll see you when you pass by again tomorrow😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mcGT2eSPp7— Noname🌸stan🦄 (@Noh_xy) April 22, 2019
One day you'll be found and questioned for your deeds , you won't be able to explain pic.twitter.com/tdbSA0Oic0— Ms Melanin (@SineThePink1) April 22, 2019