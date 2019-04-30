TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Menzi Ngubane & his wifey’s traditional uMbondo ceremony

Menzi Ngubane's the happiest he's ever been thanks to his wifey Sikelelwa

30 April 2019
Menzi Ngubane and Sikelelwa Sishuba recently became husband and wife.
Last year veteran actor Menzi Ngubane wrapped up the year by marrying his sweetheart, Sikelewa Sishuba, and his happilyever after was set in place last weekend he and his wife had an uMbondo ceremony.

The couple had been dating for quite a long time and Menzi never shies away from singing his wife's praises. This past weekend he shared his joy as his wife and her family showered his family with gifts.

"This is how my weekend was spent. Ngiyabonga sthandwa sami, my queen. You make life so easy & worth living," Menzi captioned a snap of his wife at his home.

In the Zulu tradition, after the wedding ceremony and lobola processes have taken place, the bride and her family are given an opportunity to reciprocate their gratitude to the in-laws by bearing them gifts.

Menzi is in love and he's been encouraging all his followers to love out loud and appreciate their loved ones.

"Behind every successful man, there’s a strong woman. I dedicate this day to my Queen, my pillar of strength, the wind beneath my wings. Appreciate umuntu wakho, make sure she’s happy every day because, without her, life will never be the same"

