Trevor Gumbi: SA comedians have to adapt to the times

02 May 2019 - 13:30 By Kyle Zeeman
Comedian Trevor Gumbi says the future of world comedy is in SA.
Trevor Gumbi has seen a lot in his career so far but believes that the future of comedy has never been brighter in Mzansi, if only they adapt.

The comedian is among several leading comedians that will be performing at the Comedy Mash Up show at the Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City in Johannesburg on May 10.

The show will also feature Donovan Goliath, Conrad Koch & Chester Missing, Nina Hastie, TolA$$ Mo and Lindy Johnson.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Trevor said he was excited to share the stage with such incredible talent and said it was only a matter of time before they and other comedians dominate overseas.

"We have seen it with Trevor Noah and Loyiso Gola, and in others. Our comedians are doing well overseas and it is only the start. If you ask me how comedy will be in the future, I think it is not so much about content changing as the faces. I think that SA will make its impact. but you have to adapt to new audiences and way people see the world."

He said that the limits he faced when he started in the industry were largely gone and technology now made it so much easier to be a global star.

"The guys of today have no limits. They have all these role models and incredible platforms. They just need to be brave with it.  They need to learn to adapt to the times and be able to deliver authentically."

