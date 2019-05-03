TshisaLIVE

Steve Hofmeyr offers R10k cash if you smash your DStv decoder

03 May 2019 - 08:05 By Jessica Levitt
Steve Hofmeyr has taken his fight against Multichoice to the next level.
Image: Instagram/Steve Hofmeyr

Steve Hofmeyr is taking no prisoners in his fight against DStv, telling his fans on social media that he would give R10,000 cash to one person who provides a video of themselves smashing their DStv decoder in solidarity with him.

On Thursday, the musician posted footage of himself cancelling his DStv contract and then driving over his decoder. In the clip, he's also on the roof of his house tearing down his DStv dish, which he throws onto the floor.  

Steve said the draw for the R10,000 would take place on June 1.

In a detailed post on Facebook explaining his actions, the musician said "this boycott against me is a slap in the face against Afrikaans and Afrikaners".

He said he is "finished" with MultiChoice and all its channels, including Kyknet and Showmax, and Media24.

The move comes after Multichoice earlier this week confirmed it would not air any of Steve's material, including archived content.

The decision drew mixed reactions from South Africans, with many calling out Multichoice for censorship and double standards.

WATCH | Steve Hofmeyr smashes decoder after cancelling DStv contract

Steve told a DStv consultant that Multichoice is "captured"
Steve Hofmeyr on MultiChoice 'ban': 'I'm arranging a special funeral for my dish'

Fierce debate over MultiChoice decision continues, as video of man smashing his satellite dish is circulated
Steve Hofmeyr hits back at MultiChoice decision to not air his content

"I remember voting for the new SA primarily to free my colleagues from this type of old-school censorship."
