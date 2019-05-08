Mzansi renames Keyshia Cole Khanyisile Cele after Zulu tweet
So Keyshia Cole speaks Zulu?
Can someone please give Keyshia Cole a South African ID so she can vote in today's elections? It turns out the US pop star is a proper Zulu girl!
The Heaven Sent hitmaker had Mzansi Twitter in meltdown mode on Tuesday night when she sent a shoutout to her followers in Zulu.
Hi EVERYONE ... Ngiyakuthanda !!! ngiyabonga ngokungilandela❤️— Keyshia Cole (@KeyshiaCole) May 7, 2019
The message was simple: "Hi everyone. I love you. Thank you for following me."
It was enough to earn her some serious brownie points - and even a new name. Local fans dubbed her Khanyisile Cele and joked that there is land waiting for her here.
Are you on your way, sis?
Come back home Khanyi... its voting day tomorrow pic.twitter.com/Pa2CG73t12— Tshepo (@TallTee6) May 7, 2019
ungubani wena? Where is the real keyshia cole? pic.twitter.com/GeZuVtfKRr— G.S Maku (@gopolang6) May 7, 2019
Kayise, is your name from now on...welcome home. pic.twitter.com/4RNdcPI2eB— Karabo Skosana (@Am_krb) May 7, 2019
You should just move to South Africa, Durban specifically. We are working on getting back the land and have a nice piece for you there in Umhlanga— Samke Phungula-Goldwyn (@PhungulaSam) May 7, 2019
Sis topped the local trends list and later returned to Twitter to acknowledge her achievement. She denied that she had been hacked and said she was simply spreading the love.
Lol. No! I’m not hacked 😡— Keyshia Cole (@KeyshiaCole) May 7, 2019
Yini esihogweni okhuluma ngayo https://t.co/qVeuya8Za4
I’m not hacked. I just kno what’s up. https://t.co/YXi83t46Jh— Keyshia Cole (@KeyshiaCole) May 7, 2019
❤️❤️ just loving those back, who show and have love for me!!! Showing my appreciation, was all. 🙏🏽❤️😊 https://t.co/xXKYlsEpwM— Keyshia Cole (@KeyshiaCole) May 8, 2019