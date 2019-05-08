TshisaLIVE

Mzansi renames Keyshia Cole Khanyisile Cele after Zulu tweet

So Keyshia Cole speaks Zulu?

08 May 2019 - 08:42 By Kyle Zeeman
Keyshia Cole showed off her Zulu skills on Twitter and earned some new fans.
Keyshia Cole showed off her Zulu skills on Twitter and earned some new fans.
Image: Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage

Can someone please give Keyshia Cole a South African ID so she can vote in today's elections? It turns out the US pop star is a proper Zulu girl!

The Heaven Sent hitmaker had Mzansi Twitter in meltdown mode on Tuesday night when she sent a shoutout to her followers in Zulu.

The message was simple: "Hi everyone. I love you. Thank you for following me."

It was enough to earn her some serious brownie points - and even a new name. Local fans dubbed her Khanyisile Cele and joked that there is land waiting for her here.

Are you on your way, sis?

Sis topped the local trends list and later returned to Twitter to acknowledge her achievement. She denied that she had been hacked and said she was simply spreading the love.

