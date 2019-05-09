Pearl Modiadie, DJ Shimza and Ayanda Thabethe: Celebrities who voted during the 2019 elections
Celebrities including Pearl Modiadie, DJ Shimza and Ayanda Thabethe took to social media to share pictures and videos of themselves after they made their marks at the polls during Wednesday's elections. They also encouraged others to vote.
Urging her supporters to cast their votes, TV and radio personality Hulisani Ravele said: "Make your voice heard, it matters, it counts, do the right thing."
Actress Terry Pheto said: "Elections belong to the people. Let's go out in numbers and vote!"
Using the hashtags #SAElections2019 and #XseDay, these South African celebrities were among those who kept the conversation going.
Pearl Modiadie
I’ve made my mark 🗳 #SAElections2019 pic.twitter.com/airD5OYqMZ— Pearl Modiadie (@PearlModiadie) May 8, 2019
Lasizwe Dambuza
I went out and voted 🗳! #2019Elections #SAElections2019 #IVoted pic.twitter.com/2hBNwRUfsm— Lasizwe (@lasizwe) May 8, 2019
Terry Pheto
Elections belong to the people. Let’s go out in numbers and Vote! #XsêDAy #SAElections2019 pic.twitter.com/qdTKVHa5T7— Terry Pheto (@TerryPheto) May 8, 2019
Hulisani Ravele
Done! Go out there and VOTE! 🇿🇦#SAElections2019 #XsêDay pic.twitter.com/doe2FdHrLe— Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) May 8, 2019
Ayanda Thabethe
Safe to say we had the worst marker ever lol but the thing that needed to be done was done #SAelections2019 pic.twitter.com/ay3EmW43rb— AYANDA THABETHE (@ayandathabethe_) May 8, 2019
DJ Shimza
Be responsible, make your mark and be heard tomorrow. Go out there, exercise your democratic right and VOTE for who you want to best represent you. 🖤💚💛 pic.twitter.com/uCvNj0aJjR— SHIMZA (@Shimza01) May 7, 2019