Pearl Modiadie, DJ Shimza and Ayanda Thabethe: Celebrities who voted during the 2019 elections

Celebrities including Pearl Modiadie, DJ Shimza and Ayanda Thabethe took to social media to share pictures and videos of themselves after they made their marks at the polls during Wednesday's elections. They also encouraged others to vote.

Urging her supporters to cast their votes, TV and radio personality Hulisani Ravele said: "Make your voice heard, it matters, it counts, do the right thing."

Actress Terry Pheto said: "Elections belong to the people. Let's go out in numbers and vote!"

Using the hashtags #SAElections2019 and #XseDay, these South African celebrities were among those who kept the conversation going.

Pearl Modiadie