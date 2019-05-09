TshisaLIVE

Pearl Modiadie, DJ Shimza and Ayanda Thabethe: Celebrities who voted during the 2019 elections

09 May 2019 - 12:01 By Cebelihle Bhengu
TV and radio host Pearl Modiadie cast her vote on Wednesday.
TV and radio host Pearl Modiadie cast her vote on Wednesday.
Image: Twitter/Pearl Modiadie

Celebrities including Pearl Modiadie, DJ Shimza and Ayanda Thabethe took to social media to share pictures and videos of themselves after they made their marks at the polls during Wednesday's elections. They also encouraged others to vote. 

Urging her  supporters to cast their votes, TV and radio personality Hulisani Ravele said: "Make your voice heard, it matters, it counts, do the right thing."

Actress Terry Pheto said: "Elections belong to the people. Let's go out in numbers and vote!"

Using the hashtags #SAElections2019 and #XseDay, these South African celebrities were among those who kept the conversation going. 

Pearl Modiadie

Lasizwe Dambuza

Terry Pheto

Hulisani Ravele

Ayanda Thabethe

DJ Shimza



INTERACTIVE MAPS, RICH DATA & MORE
Click here to use our elections website to track election results

MORE

LIVE | Elections 2019: Results start trickling in

Stay in the know: All the news, opinion and analysis around the 2019 general elections
Politics
16 hours ago

It's all systems go for elections, says IEC

The Electoral Commission (IEC) says it is all systems go for the sixth democratic national and provincial elections on Wednesday.
Politics
1 day ago

ANC congratulates IEC for 'upholding integrity' of elections

The African National Congress has congratulated the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) for conducting the 2019 general elections “in a manner ...
Politics
10 hours ago

Hiccups and all, the 2019 national elections were a success: IEC

Bad weather, community unrest, power cuts and logistical issues tainted the 2019 national elections - but despite this the elections were a success, ...
News
13 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'Mind your own business' - Babes claps back at outrage over Mampintsha romance TshisaLIVE
  2. Mzansi renames Keyshia Cole Khanyisile Cele after Zulu tweet TshisaLIVE
  3. Mzansi weighs in on Zinhle & AKA's relationship after loved-up snap TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Drop the attitude': Tipcee, Babes Wodumo get a tongue lashing from magistrate TshisaLIVE
  5. OPINION | So Mampintsha & Babes Wodumo think we are toys... oh okay! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA’s oldest ANC supporter casts his vote
#Elections2019: Building up to the numbers
X