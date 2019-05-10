Itu Khune’s new bae clears the air on marriage and cheating claims

Itumeleng Khune's new girlfriend, Sphelele, has broken her silence on their relationship, denying suggestions that she had been with Itu while he was still dating Sbahle Mpisane.

Itu and Sphelele got tongues wagging recently when they made their relationship "Instagram official". In a series of pictures of himself with Sphelele, Itu said he was "blessed".

While Itu was dragged for leaving a "sick" Sbahle, questions arose over whether he had been seeing Sphelele while still with the fitness fundi.

Sphelele finally addressed the question in an Instagram Stories Q&A session, clearing the air on the claim.

She said the pair were not together when Itu was involved with Sbahle, but revealed that she and Itu had dated before.