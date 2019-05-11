Nasty C announced as part of Essence Music Festival

Rapper Nasty C continues to have 2019 for breakfast, this week announcing that he had secured a spot on the lineup for the prestigious Essence Music Festival in New Orleans in July.

Nasty will join Tellaman, Amanda Black and comedian Celeste Ntuli at the festival.

The show will be hosted by comedian and actress Loni Love. It will be held over three days and is headlined by Missy Elliott, Mary J. Blige, Davido, Nas, Pharrell Williams, Teyana Taylor, Timbaland and Anthony Hamilton.