Nasty C announced as part of Essence Music Festival
Rapper Nasty C continues to have 2019 for breakfast, this week announcing that he had secured a spot on the lineup for the prestigious Essence Music Festival in New Orleans in July.
Nasty will join Tellaman, Amanda Black and comedian Celeste Ntuli at the festival.
The show will be hosted by comedian and actress Loni Love. It will be held over three days and is headlined by Missy Elliott, Mary J. Blige, Davido, Nas, Pharrell Williams, Teyana Taylor, Timbaland and Anthony Hamilton.
View this post on Instagram
Aye come turn up with me at #EssenceFest📍 this year! It's the 25th-anniversary celebration and @EssenceFest is shutting down the city of NOLA once again July 4-7. We're doing it for the culture! Get tickets today https://www.essence.com/festival/tickets/ @africacreativeagency
The news was celebrated by Nasty's fans and followers, with even celebs like Boity, DJ Tira and Ma-E sharing their excitement at his inclusion.
Fans will no doubt be in for a massive show, but we wonder if he'll bring that new country look of his to the stage on the day?