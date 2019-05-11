TshisaLIVE

Nasty C announced as part of Essence Music Festival

11 May 2019 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Nasty C is heading to New Orleans for the Essence Festival.
Image: Instagram/Nasty C

Rapper Nasty C continues to have 2019 for breakfast, this week announcing that he had secured a spot on the lineup for the prestigious Essence Music Festival in New Orleans in July.

Nasty will join Tellaman, Amanda Black and comedian Celeste Ntuli at the festival.

The show will be hosted by comedian and actress Loni Love. It will be held over three days and is headlined by Missy Elliott, Mary J. Blige, Davido, Nas, Pharrell Williams, Teyana Taylor, Timbaland and Anthony Hamilton.

The news was celebrated by Nasty's fans and followers, with even celebs like Boity, DJ Tira and Ma-E sharing their excitement at his inclusion.

Fans will no doubt be in for a massive show, but we wonder if he'll bring that new country look of his to the stage on the day?

