Trey Songz is a dad, but who is his baby mama?

While some of your faves be shocking y'all with surprise albums, Trey Songz did the whole damn thing and dropped a surprise baby!

Fans across the Twitterverse were sending out SOS messages and planning group therapy sessions on Thursday after US bae Trey confirmed that he is now a pops.

He announced the good news on his Instagram on Thursday, writing: "My son Noah. We are blessed and overjoyed. Peace."

He even gave fans a glimpse of his bundle of joy dressed in a blue and white bear-patterned onesie.