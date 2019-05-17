Trey Songz is a dad, but who is his baby mama?
While some of your faves be shocking y'all with surprise albums, Trey Songz did the whole damn thing and dropped a surprise baby!
Fans across the Twitterverse were sending out SOS messages and planning group therapy sessions on Thursday after US bae Trey confirmed that he is now a pops.
He announced the good news on his Instagram on Thursday, writing: "My son Noah. We are blessed and overjoyed. Peace."
He even gave fans a glimpse of his bundle of joy dressed in a blue and white bear-patterned onesie.
Trey had fans suspicious earlier in the day when he shared a black and white snap of him holding a baby's foot.
Thing is, dude hasn't been linked to anyone in the last while and so fans are now in FBI mode trying to find out who the mama is.
Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, didn't say.
Fans didn't need a doctor to tell them how the baby happened, they were just shocked that it wasn't them who was the baby mama.
They flooded Twitter with memes and messages to share each other's pain.
Women tryna figure out when trey songz had a baby: pic.twitter.com/TIe8jK45bp— Big Jae (@BigJae730) May 17, 2019
Women logging into twitter to see that Trey Songz got a baby pic.twitter.com/lJAue2YBwV— Kissed By Angels (@AngelsKissed) May 17, 2019
I real life been with Trey Songz since he had a dollar and a Dream. I’m so hurt. Congrats though 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8VEaUjUwld— Zoe (@ZoyaNoah) May 17, 2019
Nobody:— Rogenia🇱🇷 (@Rococo_puffs15) May 17, 2019
Me chasing Trey Songz baby momma: pic.twitter.com/Lq5a2KmOxw
Trey Songz’s baby mama right now probably pic.twitter.com/jRGdHe8rUE— nick gurr (@kingnjadaka) May 17, 2019
*Gets on twitter & sees Trey Songz got a whole baby* pic.twitter.com/iT8ZaVFbp5— Phayy Phayy (@phayyx2) May 16, 2019
*trey songz introducing his son noah*— _¥ôttś_ (@___luhboat___) May 17, 2019
Me: pic.twitter.com/KVxFPoSClX
So apparently trey songz went and knocked somebody up without asking me if I was ok with becoming a step mom.... my chest hurts... pic.twitter.com/GuaFImybuT— Katie (@KatieDear0530) May 17, 2019
Trey Songz had a baby by a woman that’s not me !? pic.twitter.com/RAdCMK8L6x— 𝚒𝚖𝚊𝚍𝚎 (@limabeannn) May 17, 2019
Trey Songz: *Posts photo of random baby's foot*— Jæ Ryān (@PrinceJayRyan) May 16, 2019
Me: pic.twitter.com/RRBsY2O3ON
The way Trey Songz popped out with his child is the same way I’m gonna pop out with my next man pic.twitter.com/i0uVgLS6sw— Shamera💋 (@shamera_iam) May 17, 2019