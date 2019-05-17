TshisaLIVE

Trey Songz is a dad, but who is his baby mama?

17 May 2019 - 09:00 By Kyle Zeeman
US crooner Trey Songz is a father.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

While some of your faves be shocking y'all with surprise albums, Trey Songz did the whole damn thing and dropped a surprise baby! 

Fans across the Twitterverse were sending out SOS messages and planning group therapy sessions on Thursday after US bae Trey confirmed that he is now a pops.

He announced the good news on his Instagram on Thursday, writing: "My son Noah. We are blessed and overjoyed. Peace."

He even gave fans a glimpse of his bundle of joy dressed in a blue and white bear-patterned onesie.

Trey had fans suspicious earlier in the day when he shared a black and white snap of him holding a baby's foot.

Thing is, dude hasn't been linked to anyone in the last while and so fans are now in FBI mode trying to find out who the mama is.

Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, didn't say.

Fans didn't need a doctor to tell them how the baby happened, they were just shocked that it wasn't them who was the baby mama.

They flooded Twitter with memes and messages to share each other's pain.

