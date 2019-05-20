Denise Zimba on ‘surprise' pregnancy: My baby decided that anything is possible

While her posts drew messages of support and congratulations, Denise revealed the struggles she faced in getting to this point. Her world was rocked when doctors diagnosed her with endometriosis, which needed urgent treatment that would greatly lower her chances of falling pregnant.

"My doctor said I had endometriosis. An urgent treatment was needed, which meant falling pregnant was indefinitely placed on the back burner. Only 1% possibility to conceive, even after treatment for some time.

"I was shocked, and felt less of a woman. I was not eager to fall pregnant, but it has always been important to me to have a family one day.

"I thought, 'Wow!' I didn’t realise that falling pregnant can be quite a difficult and physically painful experience. It became clear that breaking away from work and focusing on my family - the 'here and now' that was incredibly fruitful and exciting - needed my entire focus."

Denise said she had to make some sacrifices to have a family. "For once, I was truly happy just being - no set life, no hustle, no need to be relevant - and knowing that I am truly blessed to have a partner who could support that.

"On my 30th birthday, I found out I was pregnant! My baby decided that anything is possible. Even while my body was under construction, my human made its way through all odds and was that 1% possibility. I couldn’t believe it!"

She admitted that pregnancy is difficult but said that she can't wait to meet her little bundle of joy.