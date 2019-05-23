Babes and Mampintsha's first 'Bonnie and Clyde' show has Durban spellbound

While Twitter contemplates cancelling them, Durban is convinced they are the modern-day Bonnie and Clyde.

Bongekile Simelane and Mandla Maphumulo, better know as Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha, had Durban begging for more after they performed together at the social gathering, Wine Wednesday.

Despite their relationship being marred by assault allegations and Mampintsha currently in court on assault charges laid by Babes, they performed harmoniously on stage and even arrived together.

"I am excited. Today I am performing with Mampintsha. It's been a while since we performed together," said Babes, before hitting the stage.

As they rocked the stage, for a split second it was as if the crowd had completely forgotten what the country had witnessed in a viral video shared on Babes' Instagram live. In it, Mampintsha can allegedly be seen assaulting Babes.

While Mampintsha hit a few dance moves, it was Babes who had the crowd, and Mampintsha, mesmerised by her exceptional dance moves as they performed.