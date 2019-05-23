Yoh! 'Skeem Saam’s' Rachel is a runaway bride
You didn't need to throw bones to predict that Skeem Saam's Rachel Kunutu was going to ditch her wedding and run for the hills.
Her relationship with Morati has had more problems than a skorokoro and she had fans guessing about the big day until the last moment.
Viewers had their hopes up when a wedding day was announced, and when they saw Rachel in her dress they were sure it was going to happen.
And the day was a dream! There was decor and a cake more beautiful than most we see on Our Perfect Wedding.
Rachel had chosen a Vienna-inspired theme and it was on point.
Even Rachel's dress was stunning, with a detailed sleeve and wrist bands.
Sis even made it down the aisle, but shocked guests and viewers at home when she made a dash for it.
I had to record this part.— MASHABA 🇿🇦👊 (@mashaba_ml) May 22, 2019
Run Rachel Run #Skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/fw9HwlY2Yf
She pretended that she needed air and then ran through the streets and into oncoming traffic. But she didn't care, she only wanted to get away.
Twitter was flooded with memes about the runaway as both the show and Rachel trended.
Rachel Kunutu though. Why did she let this get this far to pull out now? #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/0QZLBtEpg8— Mduduzi Hadebe 🇿🇦™ (@macmonate) May 22, 2019
I wasted my 30min...Rachel #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/dECgyBQyrP— Minister Of Tweets® (@Nchabeleng_SA) May 22, 2019
Guys Thibang Rachel #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/CtjvBh15xC— яєтιяє∂ ¢нιєƒѕ ƒαη (@O_tshepi) May 22, 2019
#SkeemSaam if Rachel don not get married in real life at least she has one day experience. pic.twitter.com/dSv7ci8xzI— Mλ¢Jλ¥ (@jj_gift) May 22, 2019
What if Rachel is running to another venue so she can get married in peace #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/6AY0fg6qt8— palesa makhanya (@zozodagal) May 22, 2019
Rachel ran away... From her man and her dream wedding. It's about to get lit!! #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/n1YHVNDkR4— Mashie Mphahlele (@mashie_mash94) May 22, 2019
#SkeemSaam Rachel mara why!!??@Thabi_Ndima she ran away!!! Lol pic.twitter.com/pxyyf8Tmt9— #KumkaniSolomon💦 (@_magakwe_) May 22, 2019
Before she ran away... we managed to take this picture.— el Boogy (@BooGy_M) May 22, 2019
I don’t know what Rachel wants anymore 🙆🏾♂️ what will happen tomorrow??
Lol, will this family EVER see peace?? #RachelAndMarothiWed #SkeemSaam @SkeemSaam3 pic.twitter.com/loN6C5CNHs