Thula Sindi weighs in on Botswana vs Ellen DeGeneres 'fight' over elephants

Popular US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres was slammed by social media users in Southern Africa this week when she responded to the lifting of a ban on elephant hunting in Botswana by encouraging the country's president, Mokgweetsi Masisi, to "be kind to elephants".

According to TimesLIVE, Botswana lifted its ban on elephant hunting on Wednesday, saying the population had increased and farmers' livelihoods were being impacted.

The move has triggered outrage from conservationists, with many believing the ban, set in 2014 by then-president Ian Khama, was being lifted to engender favour from rural voters ahead of elections later this year.

Ellen, who visited an elephant sanctuary last year, put the decision by president Masisi on blast and tweeted ominously that "we're watching".