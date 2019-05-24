TshisaLIVE

Thula Sindi weighs in on Botswana vs Ellen DeGeneres 'fight' over elephants

24 May 2019 - 11:59 By Kyle Zeeman
Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres got people hot under the collar for her comments on elephants in Botswana.
Image: Brooks Kraft/Getty Images

Popular US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres was slammed by social media users in Southern Africa this week when she responded to the lifting of a ban on elephant hunting in Botswana by encouraging the country's president, Mokgweetsi Masisi, to "be kind to elephants".

According to TimesLIVE, Botswana lifted its ban on elephant hunting on Wednesday, saying the population had increased and farmers' livelihoods were being impacted.

The move has triggered outrage from conservationists, with many believing the ban, set in 2014 by then-president Ian Khama, was being lifted to engender favour from rural voters ahead of elections later this year.

Ellen, who visited an elephant sanctuary last year, put the decision by president Masisi on blast and tweeted ominously that "we're watching".

But the star was soon schooled by social media users, who claimed elephants were endangering the lives of humans and making it difficult for some to attend school or work to feed their families.

They also claimed that Ellen was speaking on a topic she really knew nothing about and repeated comments by Masisi inviting critics to take 20 elephants, let them roam free in their country and watch them multiply.

Ellen has not yet responded to the backlash.

Meanwhile, SA fashion designer Thula Sindi has weighed in on the furore, telling critics, including Ellen, to "just sit down".

