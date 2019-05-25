Nhlanhla Nciza pens heart-wrenching note to her late daughter

The pain of tragically loosing her daughter in a car accident nine years ago will forever live in Nhlanhla Nciza's heart.

Nhlanhla's daughter, Zinathi was killed in a car accident in 2009 when she was just six years old.

The singer shared the most heart-wrenching post on what would have been Zinathi's 15th birthday.

"She would be 15 today, our beautiful princess Zinathi. There's so much I wanna say but the words fail me. Can't believe it's been 9 years. My heart is filled with so much so much pain as if it were yesterday when you left us.

"But in the mist of it all I, thank God for giving me the best 6 years of my life. I love you now and forever more my angel. Happy 15th birthday my Zinathi iNtsikelelo Nciza. MaRhadebe omhle, Ndlebentle zombini. Rest in eternal peace."