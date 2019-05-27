Pearl Thusi on Rasta's Arnold Schwarzenegger painting: I wish I had Rasta’s confidence

Arnold was in the country earlier this month for his Arnold Classic Africa sporting event in Sandton, Johannesburg. Rasta was at the event and drew the US action star.

While many mocked his work, Pearl Thusi tweeted that the man's confidence was inspiring.

"I wanna have the same type of focus on my dreams like Rasta. Never let the haters change what I think of myself. That man's self esteem is something I aspire to."

Rasta has defended his paintings in the past, saying that painting is his passion and claiming that people are too quick to judge.

"People don't understand that painting is a process and it's not a fast process. There's a lot of steps that must be taken from the first sketch to the final product. The problem now is that the minute I sit down, someone takes a picture of my incomplete work and says to Twitter, 'Look at Rasta's painting!', but at that stage the picture is not done, so it doesn't look great because it isn't done. But Twitter doesn't care, they go ahead and judge anyway," Rasta said.

Meanwhile, the streets were a mess with reactions to his latest drawings.