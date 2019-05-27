Pearl Thusi on Rasta's Arnold Schwarzenegger painting: I wish I had Rasta’s confidence
Celebrity funeral artist Lebani Sirenje, aka Rasta failed to impress when he attempted to paint The Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger.
The painter, who has made headlines with his moemishes of ProKid, HHP and Winnie Mandela, left social media users with a headache at the weekend when his drawing of Arnold Schwarzenegger went viral.
This comes less than a month after Rasta impressed Mzansi with an artwork of EFF leader Julius Malema.
A social media account in the star's name tweeted a series of pictures showing the artist holding the mural.
This past week I was really honoured to paint Arnold Schwarzenegger pic.twitter.com/srPpvygFM2— Rasta the Artist (@Lebani_Sirenje) May 25, 2019
Arnold was in the country earlier this month for his Arnold Classic Africa sporting event in Sandton, Johannesburg. Rasta was at the event and drew the US action star.
While many mocked his work, Pearl Thusi tweeted that the man's confidence was inspiring.
"I wanna have the same type of focus on my dreams like Rasta. Never let the haters change what I think of myself. That man's self esteem is something I aspire to."
Rasta has defended his paintings in the past, saying that painting is his passion and claiming that people are too quick to judge.
"People don't understand that painting is a process and it's not a fast process. There's a lot of steps that must be taken from the first sketch to the final product. The problem now is that the minute I sit down, someone takes a picture of my incomplete work and says to Twitter, 'Look at Rasta's painting!', but at that stage the picture is not done, so it doesn't look great because it isn't done. But Twitter doesn't care, they go ahead and judge anyway," Rasta said.
Meanwhile, the streets were a mess with reactions to his latest drawings.
🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 Rasta wena we cant confim you😂😂 we thought you were improving mara leswi 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/qJM4yQZYNe— Nyeleti🌠 (@Nyez_Nyezy) May 25, 2019
I knew I would be in stiches as soon as I saw Rasta trending😂 pic.twitter.com/2CmDTTMp0R— koki_first (@palemarabz) May 25, 2019
Imagine if Rasta was to do a painting of Trump and his hair 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4uPofTOevb— Tshego wa MoAfrika (@Tshego_Top) May 25, 2019
Did Rasta vote? I'm just wondering how his X looked like on that ballot paper. pic.twitter.com/WAurNtBlkF— Sa. (@ndinguSANDISO) May 25, 2019
As if fly kicking him wasn't disappointing. Then Rasta strikes again pic.twitter.com/cvGc1ygiUv— Tumyza (@Tumyza9) May 25, 2019