WATCH | Trevor Noah says Trump's latest stunt resembles that of an 'African dictator'

Comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has compared US president Donald Trump to "African dictators" in his latest analysis of the statesman.

Trevor was speaking about Trump asking his staff to defend him during a press conference, after he stormed out of a meeting with US congressional Democrats last week.

The comedian thought it was hilarious that Trump "pretended" the press gathering and answers weren't prepared in advance. He said he'd seen similar scenes in African politics.

"You know what, this is the kind of sh*t that you will see there all the time in Africa. Some dictator will be accused of war crimes and then he'll bring his own soldiers out as his defence.

"It will be like, 'Ah Jimbo, the United Nations has said I am beating the villagers... is this true?' And they'll be like. 'No, Sir. You are always kind and very sweet!' Yes indeed," Trevor joked in an African accent.

Watch the video below.