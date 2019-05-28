Cyber bullying takes centre stage as Sbahle Mpisane receives support
Fitness trainer Sbahle Mpisane has received massive support after she opened up about the effects her August 2018 car crash continue to have on her.
She also slammed those who accused her of "murdering" an "unknown" passenger and of faking amnesia, which she says led her to forget some of her closest friends and family.
Sbahle was in a coma for three weeks after the accident.
She admitted that she was initially hurt by the social media hate, but soon got over it because she knows her truth.
"At first your words stung, but I felt no pain as my truth is known by God, the legal system and those that were first responders to the accident scene I STILL have NO recollection of."
With sadness I have watched, especially today, how I am vilified, brandished a “murderer” of an unknown passenger in my car and faking my amnesia. At first your words stung, but I felt no pain as my truth is known by God, the legal system and those that were the first responders to an accident scene I STILL have NO recollection of. What the naysayers & doom spreaders don’t realize is my daily struggle of regaining control of my life. Waking up from a three week coma asking my mom Shauwn, if she had informed Michelle (my high school receptionist) that I wasn’t going to come to school. I woke up from my coma thinking I had fell down the school stairs. The embarrassment of, to this day, not knowing some of the people I hung out with. My mom put me on a video call recently with Nomzamo Mbatha and I was SO excited that I personally knew “Nomzamo the actress”, not knowing she was a close family friend who months before my accident had put me up in her house in Cape Town. That’s my life. Continually piecing it day by day, triggers being a voice, a face or scents. I never faked my amnesia or not having recollection of my past relationships. Once I gained access to my phone and social media in December, I got exposed to the true nature of it all. I had to choose ME and walk away from anything and anyone that was of NO GOOD to my road to recovery. I thank God for the support of my family & friends(both reintroduced themselves to me), and the South African public, the amazing doctors at my disposal. Since January I have been going to brain treatment, daily, where I go on a brain stimulation machine for an hour, to stimulate my brain and that has helped me with my alertness & movements. My mom has been my champion, motivating me to stay committed & sometimes sitting with me through that daily hour. I succumbed myself to the process and it has been of great value to me. So celebrating little milestones like Beyonce lyrics, is nothing compared to the darkness I was in. I will continue to celebrate & share on MY social media platforms because to me it’s an achievement, if to you it’s a source to attack on what you don’t know, God Bless you. #ToBeDelectedSoon
Shortly after she shared her story, messages from industry colleagues and her followers flooded the comments section, with people sharing their personal stories and some thanking her for being an inspiration.
Mafikzo: "Coming from a mother who went through the similar situation with my daughter, just take it one day at a time. It's OK not to remember at times and please don't be too hard on yourselves. What people think about you, it has everything to do with them and lack of compassion. Stay strong and focus on you. I will continue to pray for you and your family."
Pumzano: "You have a village, a nation of prayer warriors behind you. People will talk their talk, let it be water behind your back because you have seen the place only a few can give testimony on. Let them cast their aspersions, just don't pick or own them."
I'm touched by Sbahle's story. I suffered from amnesia due to a brain condition then was involved in a car accident (vehicle capsized) all that occurred last year. Bullies are worst, they claimed I was 'faking' mind you these are adults.— Mabongi Elaine ツ (@LAiNy_laiNe) May 28, 2019
In this age of mental health awareness ppl are still bullying Sbahle because they don’t believe she has amnesia? Traumatic brain injury is a real thing & recovery can be a long, traumatic process. I’m not saying this is the case but even if she doesn’t have amnesia, ungenaphi?— aba_lisa (@dr_aba_lisa) May 28, 2019
You guys are such horrible people. 😓 Now Sbahle must explain herself because y’all just couldn’t shut up or be kind?— ♡ (@Ingy_Riia) May 28, 2019
My heart breaks for Sbahle. People on Social Media are so evil! She shouldn’t have to explain herself like that. It’s not right 💔— Lebo Kutumela 💕💞 (@lebokutOfficial) May 28, 2019
Tjerr! We're truly abhorrent human beings, making fun of Sbahle's recovery is dispicable. Amnesia is no joke. My sister lost her memory back in 2003 & 17 years later we are still introducing her to people she knew plus the ocassional asking of where is so & so, who died eons ago. pic.twitter.com/3wK6LI10Yh— Lilith, 1st Wife of Adam (@luciaralepobe) May 28, 2019
Sbahle needs to stay off social media until she has fully recovered. Because the negativity is just gonna set her back!— Babes (@Bongi_Senatle) May 28, 2019