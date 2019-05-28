Cyber bullying takes centre stage as Sbahle Mpisane receives support

Fitness trainer Sbahle Mpisane has received massive support after she opened up about the effects her August 2018 car crash continue to have on her.

She also slammed those who accused her of "murdering" an "unknown" passenger and of faking amnesia, which she says led her to forget some of her closest friends and family.

Sbahle was in a coma for three weeks after the accident.

She admitted that she was initially hurt by the social media hate, but soon got over it because she knows her truth.

"At first your words stung, but I felt no pain as my truth is known by God, the legal system and those that were first responders to the accident scene I STILL have NO recollection of."