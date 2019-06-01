Sho Madjozi makes her mark at #SAMA25

Sho Madjozi continued her meteoric rise as one of Mzansi's top artists when she won big at the 25th South African Music Awards (Samas) in Sun City, on Saturday night.

This year marked Sho's debut at the awards, where she bagged the newcomer of the year and female artist of the year.

Sjava was another big winner, walking away with the hotly-contested best afro pop album and the prestigious best album of the year for Umqhele.

Black Coffee has been collecting awards around the world and added two new Samas to his trophy cabinet with the male artist of the year award and the best collaboration award on the first night of the awards for his song Drive with David Guetta.

Black Motion also bagged wins in the best dance album and best duo/group categories.

Nasty C walked away with the best produced album of the year for Strings and Bling on the first night and beat AKA and Emtee to the best hip-hop album.

Cassper Nyovest's team also won a Sama for best live audio visual recording for his "Fill Up Orlando Stadium" concert.

Lady Zamar's Collide won both the Samro/Capasso highest airplay composer’s award and the Sampra highest airplay of the year award.

Holley Rey's Deeper bagged the prestigious record of the year award.

It was an emotional evening when hip-hop star Jabulani " HHP" Tsambo, who died in October last year, was honoured with a lifetime achievement award, along with Tkzee and Mango Groove.

FULL WINNER LIST BELOW:

Best Adult Contemporary Album: Ard Matthews - Impossible Machines

Best African Adult Contemporary Album: Nathi- Iphupha Labantu

Best Alternative Album: Nakhane - You Will Not Die

Best R&b/soul Album: Zonke - L.o.v.e

Best Reggae Album: Black Dillinger - Mavara Is King

Best Contemporary Faith Music Album: We Will Worship - Seasons Volume 1

Beste Kontemporêre Musiek Album: Coenie De Villiers - Pure Coenie

Best Jazz Album: Bokani Dyer Trio - Neo Native

Rest of Africa Award: Diamond Platinumz - a Boy From Tandale

Best Live Audio Visual Recording of the Year: Cassper Nyovest - Fill Up Orlando Stadium - Robin Kohl

Best Collaboration: Black Coffee Feat. David Guetta and Delilah Montagu - Drive

Music Video of the Year: Jeremy Loops - Gold by Robert Smith

Best Produced Album of the Year: Nasty C - Strings and Bling by Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, Sipho Dlamini and Collin Gayle

Best Engineered Album of the Year: Vusi Nova - Manyan-nyan by Robin Walsh

Remix of the Year: Zakwe - Sebentin by Cassper Nyovest, Hhp, Blaklez, Kwesta and Musiholiq

Best Selling DVD: Joyous Celebration 22 All for You

Best Selling Artist: Joyous Celebration - Umoya Kulendawo

Samro/capasso Highest Airplay Composer’s Award: Lady Zamar -Collide

Sampra Highest Airplay of the Year Award: Lady Zamar -Collide

Best Traditional Faith Music Album: Spirit of Praise - Spirit of Praise Vol.7

Best African Indigenous Faith Music Album: Ithemba Le-africa - Sesiphunyukile

Best Traditional Album: Candy - Hupenyu Unenge Viri

Best Kwaito/gqom/amapiano Album: Spikiri - King Don Father

Best Afro Pop Album: Sjava - Umqhele

Beste Pop Album: Snotkop- Sous

Best Pop Album: Tresor - Nostalgia

Best Rock Album: Dan Patlansky - Perfection Kills

Best Hip Hop Album: Nasty C - Strings and Bling

Best Dance Album: Black Motion - Moya Wa Taola

Best Maskandi Album: Sgwebo Sentambo -Yekani Umona

Newcomer of the Year: Sho Madjozi - Limpopo Champions League

Duo or Group of the Year: Black Motion - Moya Wa Taola

Female Artist of the Year: Sho Madjozi - Limpopo Champions League

Male Artist of the Year: Black Coffee - Music Is King

Album of the Year: Sjava - Umqhele

Record of the Year:

Lifetime Achievers Award: Tkzee, Mango Groove and HHP