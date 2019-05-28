Rami Chuene: We should be applauding black excellence
Actress Rami Chuene felt an incredible sense of pride in the way black excellence was celebrated at the presidential inauguration over the weekend.
The actress, who stars as Gracious Mabuza on The Queen, joined other social media users who commented on the "first black" moments that were witnessed at Loftus Versveld Stadium on Saturday.
"‘First Black’ achievements should be celebrated. It’s not applauding mediocrity. It’s giving hope to the black child. It’s saying, ‘there’ll be 2nd, 3rd and more. It says; 'That ceiling we were trying to break through is now the floor of another level. We’re here for everything!'" she explained.
Rami had to fend off some people who said they were over the "first black this and that" posts. She told them not to come onto her TL with negativity and they must allow her to give credit where it's due.
Below are some of the posts she went on to share to show her pride in the "black child".
And that right there is a pic of the big C130, commanded and flown by a young lady called Major Nandi Zama today. That’s @RogueMSZ https://t.co/t2CPHqY4Sh— Rami Chuene (@ramichuene) May 25, 2019
Guys, it is not a competition of ‘firsts’. Both Mandisa and Nandi are ‘first’ in their own right. Know the difference so you can celebrate them properly. It’s a win-win, no second place. Also they flew different aircrafts at the inauguration today. #SAAF #SAInauguration19 pic.twitter.com/oaSnjBU28X— Rami Chuene (@ramichuene) May 25, 2019
From left to right are pilots @omutloane @bhekishabang and @Sivuplay. Young Mr. Mutloane here is the FIRST BLACK Falcons lead. He led the team that formatted with the SAA A340’s at the #SAInauguration19 #SAAF #BlackExcellence #knowthem pic.twitter.com/fX6uSlMTGW— Rami Chuene (@ramichuene) May 26, 2019
Ain't black excellence just beautiful to watch? Oh yes it is!