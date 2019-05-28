TshisaLIVE

Rami Chuene: We should be applauding black excellence

28 May 2019 - 06:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Rami Chuene wouldn't let anybody put her off celebrating black excellence.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Actress Rami Chuene felt an incredible sense of pride in the way black excellence was celebrated at the presidential inauguration over the weekend.

The actress, who stars as Gracious Mabuza on The Queen, joined other social media users who commented on the "first black" moments that were witnessed at Loftus Versveld Stadium on Saturday.

"‘First Black’ achievements should be celebrated. It’s not applauding mediocrity. It’s giving hope to the black child. It’s saying, ‘there’ll be 2nd, 3rd and more. It says; 'That ceiling we were trying to break through is now the floor of another level. We’re here for everything!'" she explained.

Rami had to fend off some people who said they were over the "first black this and that" posts. She told them not to come onto her TL with negativity and they must allow her to give credit where it's due.

Below are some of the posts she went on to share to show her pride in the "black child".

Ain't black excellence just beautiful to watch? Oh yes it is!

