Rami Chuene throws shade at 'chancers': You need to know your lines before you ad lib

25 January 2019 - 07:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Rami Chuene plays TGOM in The Queen and has won over the viewers.
Image: Instagram/Rami Chuene

Actress Rami Chuene took to social media on Wednesday to give a young warning to actors, who disrespect others by trying to hide their incompetence with freestyling instead of learning their lines.

The actress, who is currently a fave as TGOM on The Queen, threw shade at the "chancers" who take to doing ad libs in scenes to hide the fact that they didn't learn their lines.

When you've been in the game for as long as Rami, you can afford to freestyle in your lines without making a fool out of yourself.

Experience teaches you a thing or two about freestyling which Rami feels these chancers calling themselves actors don't take into account.

Fellow actress Bonnie Mbuli agreed with Rami and said she's seen some of these "kind" of actors, who pretend to be kings and queen of impromptu kanti meanwhile they've been slacking on the job.

Bonnie said she only made an exception to improvise when the artist is over 60 years old because sometimes with them it's a matter of just reminding them where they are on the script.

Unlike those actors that go clubbing and then expect others to pick up their slack.

