Rami Chuene throws shade at 'chancers': You need to know your lines before you ad lib

Actress Rami Chuene took to social media on Wednesday to give a young warning to actors, who disrespect others by trying to hide their incompetence with freestyling instead of learning their lines.

The actress, who is currently a fave as TGOM on The Queen, threw shade at the "chancers" who take to doing ad libs in scenes to hide the fact that they didn't learn their lines.

When you've been in the game for as long as Rami, you can afford to freestyle in your lines without making a fool out of yourself.

Experience teaches you a thing or two about freestyling which Rami feels these chancers calling themselves actors don't take into account.