Rami Chuene throws shade at 'chancers': You need to know your lines before you ad lib
Actress Rami Chuene took to social media on Wednesday to give a young warning to actors, who disrespect others by trying to hide their incompetence with freestyling instead of learning their lines.
The actress, who is currently a fave as TGOM on The Queen, threw shade at the "chancers" who take to doing ad libs in scenes to hide the fact that they didn't learn their lines.
When you've been in the game for as long as Rami, you can afford to freestyle in your lines without making a fool out of yourself.
Experience teaches you a thing or two about freestyling which Rami feels these chancers calling themselves actors don't take into account.
You have to know your lines to be able to ad lib. You can’t be guessing and hiding your incompetence in ad libbing. #Actors— Rami Chuene (@ramichuene) January 23, 2019
Fellow actress Bonnie Mbuli agreed with Rami and said she's seen some of these "kind" of actors, who pretend to be kings and queen of impromptu kanti meanwhile they've been slacking on the job.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🙊I’m laughing so hard, those actors that front like they’re improvising Kanti dololo lines 😂 https://t.co/R42mzZyABR— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) January 23, 2019
Bonnie said she only made an exception to improvise when the artist is over 60 years old because sometimes with them it's a matter of just reminding them where they are on the script.
Unlike those actors that go clubbing and then expect others to pick up their slack.
The only time I extend grace is when the actors are over 60 , then I try to help remind them, but if ur young and capable and came straight from the club to set then tsek! https://t.co/smIezzww0H— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) January 23, 2019