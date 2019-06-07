'My bad!'- AKA accused of not keeping his promises to fans

While there's no doubt that the Megacy loves AKA and he gives that love right back, the star has been hit by claims that he's not following through on promises to help those in need.

The rapper has made several promises to fans over the years but one follower in particular was touched this week when he was promised a gift from the Mega but was kept waiting.

According to receipts posted, AKA applauded the follower for graduating and said he wanted to send him a box after the graduate posted snaps of himself with AKA's Cruz Vodka range.

Two months later, the follower took to Twitter to ask AKA about the box.