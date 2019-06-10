TshisaLIVE

Dineo Ranaka sparks sangoma rumours with 'traditional' pics

10 June 2019 - 13:35 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Dineo Ranaka posted snaps of herself in traditional regalia that set tongues wagging.
Dineo Ranaka posted snaps of herself in traditional regalia that set tongues wagging.
Image: Instagram/Dineo Ranaka

It's no secret that Dineo Ranaka is a spiritual person who prays, meditates and fasts.

She has been trending on social media after sharing snaps of herself in traditional regalia usually associated with an ancestral rituals or training. The radio presenter posted the picture of herself in the white, red and black clothes on Instagram, accompanied by vague captions.

The pictures sparked speculation that Dineo may have been called by her ancestors and undergone a traditional ritual.

"Rooted," is all Dineo said to describe the photo.

Dineo Ranaka on DJ backlash: I'm not going to reduce myself to make other people comfortable

Dineo Ranaka is now a DJ, whether you like it or not.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Her followers went on to congratulate her for "embracing" her ancestors. Her sister Manaka Ranaka simply said, "Lesedi", which means light.

In a previous interview with TshisaLIVE, Dineo explained that she embarked on a spiritual journey in 2018 for purpose and alignment.

"I have spent the past year praying, fasting, asking God to reveal to me my purpose, asking him to use me and plant me where he knows my purpose will bloom.

"I have a passion for people and their wellbeing. I want to see people overcoming. I want to see people living restfully in spirit and in soundness of mind. I want to see people being more cognisant of their contribution to the outcomes of their lives - because when you can hold yourself accountable, no one can turn you against yourself!"

See the snaps below.

View this post on Instagram

🦍

A post shared by Dineo On Decks (@dineoranaka) on

View this post on Instagram

Rooted 🌳

A post shared by Dineo On Decks (@dineoranaka) on

READ MORE:

Masechaba clears the air on ukuthwasa rumours

'The Big Secret' host says the streets have got it all wrong.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Lerato Sengadi heeds ancestral calling & slams critics

'They can mock and judge all they want. I categorically don't give a f***!' Lerato said.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Macks Papo opens up about his ancestral calling

Macks says his calling is different and didn't require him to thwasa.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Most read

  1. Yummy alert! Bonang's Bday-month snaps are EVERYTHING TshisaLIVE
  2. Levels! DJ Maphorisa has Wizkid and Burna Boy making amapiano! TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | That Connie Ferguson six-pack left the streets STRESSED! TshisaLIVE
  4. Shock as house music vocalist Nichume dies TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | From a yellow Lambo to a yellow Porsche! Khanyi buys R1,5m ride TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

North West farmer assaults man with 'knobkerrie'
Swaziland cannabis farmers fear new South African law
X