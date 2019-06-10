Dineo Ranaka sparks sangoma rumours with 'traditional' pics
It's no secret that Dineo Ranaka is a spiritual person who prays, meditates and fasts.
She has been trending on social media after sharing snaps of herself in traditional regalia usually associated with an ancestral rituals or training. The radio presenter posted the picture of herself in the white, red and black clothes on Instagram, accompanied by vague captions.
The pictures sparked speculation that Dineo may have been called by her ancestors and undergone a traditional ritual.
"Rooted," is all Dineo said to describe the photo.
Her followers went on to congratulate her for "embracing" her ancestors. Her sister Manaka Ranaka simply said, "Lesedi", which means light.
In a previous interview with TshisaLIVE, Dineo explained that she embarked on a spiritual journey in 2018 for purpose and alignment.
"I have spent the past year praying, fasting, asking God to reveal to me my purpose, asking him to use me and plant me where he knows my purpose will bloom.
"I have a passion for people and their wellbeing. I want to see people overcoming. I want to see people living restfully in spirit and in soundness of mind. I want to see people being more cognisant of their contribution to the outcomes of their lives - because when you can hold yourself accountable, no one can turn you against yourself!"
See the snaps below.