Dineo Ranaka sparks sangoma rumours with 'traditional' pics

It's no secret that Dineo Ranaka is a spiritual person who prays, meditates and fasts.

She has been trending on social media after sharing snaps of herself in traditional regalia usually associated with an ancestral rituals or training. The radio presenter posted the picture of herself in the white, red and black clothes on Instagram, accompanied by vague captions.

The pictures sparked speculation that Dineo may have been called by her ancestors and undergone a traditional ritual.

"Rooted," is all Dineo said to describe the photo.