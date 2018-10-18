Macks Papo opens up about his ancestral calling
Veteran actor Macks Papo has a gift from the ancestors, which he told TshisaLIVE led him to leaving certain projects and taking a period of "self-exile" to listen to understand.
Macks, who has starred on some of the biggest shows in the country, including Egoli, Isibaya, Rhythm City and Skeem Saam in a career spanning two decades told TshisaLIVE about the gift but said it did not require him to thwasa.
"I went through a change. I am a very sensitive person. I am in touch with my ancestors. I am my ancestor's child. When my ancestors want me away from the wild and jungle of the industry, they take me away from it because they see that I am going crazy or could die. They share me with this world."
"I have for many years had the calling but mine is different in that I have not had to be initiated or go thwasa. I minister through my talents and acting. Those close to me know about it because they see that I am different."
He said his spirituality helped him several times in his life, including after his divorce.
"I am very spiritual. I meditate. When I divorced, I went back. I went back at every level," he added.
Shortly after his divorce Macks took a break from TV screens, which led to speculation that he was down and out.
He slammed the rumours, explaining that he had a little saved up after his divorce and managed to survive.
"I can arrogantly, safely and very powerfully say that I had decided personally to take a hiatus. That hiatus was not without money backup or knowledge of where my bills would be paid from. I sustained a house living alone. I was paying a bond and maintaining it. I have never been out of work and out of pocket. When I was out of work it was not because no one wanted to work with me, it was because I chose to be."
Macks said it was for people to assume that just because he wasn't in the spotlight that he was broke and struggling.
"Society expects you to be down and out when they don't see you on screens, as if that is your sole livelihood. I am multi-skilled so if I am not on screens, I am directing, producing and involved in theatre."