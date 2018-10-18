Macks Papo opens up about his ancestral calling

Veteran actor Macks Papo has a gift from the ancestors, which he told TshisaLIVE led him to leaving certain projects and taking a period of "self-exile" to listen to understand.

Macks, who has starred on some of the biggest shows in the country, including Egoli, Isibaya, Rhythm City and Skeem Saam in a career spanning two decades told TshisaLIVE about the gift but said it did not require him to thwasa.

"I went through a change. I am a very sensitive person. I am in touch with my ancestors. I am my ancestor's child. When my ancestors want me away from the wild and jungle of the industry, they take me away from it because they see that I am going crazy or could die. They share me with this world."

"I have for many years had the calling but mine is different in that I have not had to be initiated or go thwasa. I minister through my talents and acting. Those close to me know about it because they see that I am different."

He said his spirituality helped him several times in his life, including after his divorce.

"I am very spiritual. I meditate. When I divorced, I went back. I went back at every level," he added.