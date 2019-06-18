TshisaLIVE

Fans demand DJ Fresh return to Metro FM amidst suspension reports

#BringBackDJFresh: Angry fans have threatened to boycott the station if their demands are not met

18 June 2019 - 08:48 By Kyle Zeeman
Metro FM's DJ Fresh has been off air since last week.
Metro FM's DJ Fresh has been off air since last week.
Image: DJ Fresh via Instagram

Angry Metro FM listeners have called for Thato "DJ Fresh" Sikwane to return to his popular breakfast show, after it was reported that he had been suspended by the SABC for allegedly using foul language on air.

According to Sunday World the DJ was taken off air after he allegedly used an adaption of the isiZulu swear word "msunery" in response to a listener on air. In a separate incident DJ Fresh allegedly told another listener to "stop tweeting from his ar**".

The report stated that a listener laid a complaint against DJ Fresh with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) and urged the SABC to discipline the star.

SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu told the paper the star had been "unscheduled until further notice" but declined to divulge further details. DJ Fresh also confirmed that "there was some investigation underway" to the publication, explaining that his lawyer was dealing with the matter. 

On Tuesday morning angry fans flooded Twitter with messages under the hashtag #BringBackDJFresh when they discovered he was not on air. 

They slammed the SABC for suspending Fresh and also weighed in on the alleged complaint.

Many threatened to boycott the station if their demands were not met.

TshisaLIVE has reached out to the SABC for comment on the mounting pressure from listeners and this article will be updated when this is received. 

MORE

Metro FM awards return after a year break

The popular Metro FM Music Awards will make a triumphant comeback in the second part of the year after hitting a financial snag last year.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

MultiChoice deny links between Marawa sacking and sexual harassment allegations

Top MultiChoice executives have vehemently denied allegations that the firing of popular SuperSport football talk-show host Robert Marawa had ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Lerato Kganyago willing to fork out R50k to shut down 'fake boob' critics

Lerato is even willing to fly the ladies to her studio so she can prove her boobs are the real deal.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | The Fergusons are ready to break local TV screens with a new drama TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | 'Days of Our Life' star Alison Sweeney's living her best life in the ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share first snap of baby Archie's face TshisaLIVE
  4. Emtee speaks out on 'leaving' Ambitiouz and having no car or home TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | Twitter ready to 'sit down' with Mseleku over his treatment of Sne TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Fire blazes through Nompumelelo shacks
‘We identified her by her gold and silver tooth’: Family mourns brutal murder ...
X