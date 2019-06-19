Redi Tlhabi slams Pearl Thusi for 'giggling her way around' AKA and those 'rocks'

Week after week Pearl Thusi has received applause from fans for her interviewing skills on Behind the Story. However, after the interview with AKA, the TV host has received some criticism from veteran broadcaster Redi Tlhabi for the way she handled certain portions of the interview.

Redi criticised Pearl for failing to ask "tough questions" of the rapper, who was talking about cheating on his baby mama DJ Zinhle with Bonang Matheba and then breaking up with Bonang and going back to Zinhle.

There was a portion, in which Pearl asked AKA about the rocks he tweeted about after his break-up with Bonang, which left Redi uneasy. Redi felt Pearl could have handled it better instead of "giggling" her way around harmful answers.

"You can, in an interview, interrupt and ask tough questions like: 'Wait, are you really going to perpetuate harmful stereotypes and should you not take responsibility for the choices you made?' No need to giggle your way around harmful answers," Redi said.

Watch the particular portion below: