Reason and others unite to try to 'save' Emtee

As reports continue to swirl around Emtee's "departure" from his record label, hip-hop artist Reason has joined others in offering the star support.

The Roll Up rapper has made headlines over the past two weeks after claiming that he wanted to leave his record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment, even tweeting #FreeEmtee.

The star told TshisaLIVE that besides his battles with his label, which he was trying to sort out amicably, he had lost his house and car. His children and wife had also moved in with his in-laws.

Emtee's situation has seen many try to help. Fellow rapper Reason took to social media this week to reveal that there is a constant conversation among artists on how to assist Emtee.

"It warms my heart to find myself constantly in conversations with fellow musicians who want to get involved in helping Emtee in one way or another."

He added that "saving" Emtee's career was important for the sake of the star's family.

"Saving Emtee's career, is actually saving his children and family’s future. More so, we would be saving a real talent."