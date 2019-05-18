Emtee hits back at Sama nomination criticism: 'You are a h*e!'

It's no secret that if you're going to criticise Emtee you need to be prepared to also take the punches.

One tweep got that harsh reminder on Thursday when the person rolled on to Emtee's social media to claim the star's latest project, DIY 2, was not deserving of the Sama nomination it received.

DIY 2 is up against AKA's Touch My Blood, Nasty C's Strings and Bling, Jabba's #FGTBB and Kid X's Thank Da King in the Best Hip-Hop Album category.

Dude has been flexing over the accomplishment, reminding everyone that he managed to get love with an EP, while his rivals were putting out albums.