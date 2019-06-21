Zahara is single and looking for 'an African prince'

After ending her relationship with businessman Ian Sibiya and a former relationship with Amaza Ntshanga, songbird Zahara is ready to try again in the love department, telling TshisaLIVE that she is ready to fetch her African prince.

Zahara confirmed to TshisaLIVE this week that her relationship with Ian was over but declined to comment on the details of the split.

Attempts to contact Ian for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.

Zahara and Ian were last pictured together on social media three months ago when Ian shared a video of Zahara singing happy birthday to him.

But just three weeks ago Zahara was still referring to Ian as her "man". She also still follows him on social media.

The couple told TshisaLIVE shortly after their romance started that they had plans to get married.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zahara's cousin and manager Oyama Dyosiba claimed the singer has been single for a while and joked that he could not remember a time when she wasn't available.

"It seems like forever. She has always been single in my mind. We want to forget the past and now move on."

He said Zahara was looking for "an African prince" who could treat her right.

Zahara laughed in agreement and said that while hot and rich may be on the list of requirements, she was looking for a God-fearing man.

"I don't want much. I just want someone who is God-fearing. I am a Christian and I want someone that is God-fearing and will respect me."

But she is taking it slow and said she was focusing on her career at the moment.

"I recently came back from Rwanda where I had several great performances and was also given an award. I am focusing on music and what happens, happens."