Here’s why DJ Sbu trended pretty much all weekend

DJ Sbu was the talk of Twitter for much of the weekend and it had nothing to do with music.

Instead, fans were flooding his mentions, and TLs in general, with adverts for their businesses. In short, his page became the community noticeboard you see at Shoprite - just, you know, on Twitter.

DJ Sbu took to social media just hours after MultiChoice sparked fears of mass retrenchment at the company when it announced a business "realignment" which would affect nearly 2,200 jobs in its call and walk-in centres.

In a series of posts, he encouraged entrepreneurship and created a platform for his followers to promote their business.

The star posted a video of himself calling on people to punt their services, no matter how big or small, and said he would promote them to his 700k-plus followers.